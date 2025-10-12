ModernGhana logo
Driver’s mate fined GHC3,000 for stealing air conditioner copper pipes worth GHC40,000

  Sun, 12 Oct 2025
SUN, 12 OCT 2025

An Adenta Circuit Court has imposed a fine of GHC3,000 on driver's mate for dishonestly appropriating quantities of air conditioner copper pipes worth GHC40,000.

Jonathan Ablor, 32, in default will serve two years imprisonment.

Ablor, who was charged with unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Angela Attachie, convicted Ablor on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, who led prosecution, said the complainant, Oswella Osei-Owusu, was a businesswoman and an Estate Developer.

Ablor was a resident of Teshie.
On October 2, 2025 at about 1810 hours, a witness in the case, known as Abdulai Alidu, who was a foreman at the complainant's uncompleted Site at East Legon Hills, spotted Ablor cutting air conditioner copper pipes at the complainant's site.

Prosecution said Alidu tiptoed and grabbed Ablor, who was about to scale a fenced wall.

Alidu raised an alarm and with the help of a security man at post and other witnesses, he arrested Ablor together with the booty.

Prosecution said the complainant was informed about the theft and a formal report was lodged at the Police station at Lakeside Estate.

Ablor admitted the offence in his caution statement.

body-container-line