The CK Mensah Foundation hosts free breast cancer screening for women in Abuakwa

The CK Mensah Foundation has held a free breast cancer screening exercise for women in Abuakwa, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region, as part of efforts to promote women’s health and early detection of breast-related diseases.

The one-day outreach, held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, formed part of global activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It attracted a large turnout of women, particularly market vendors and traders, who benefited from various free medical checks, including screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, and other vital health indicators.

Operating under the theme “Donation for Humanity,” the exercise also featured free NHIS registration and the distribution of CK Mensah Foundation-branded aprons to participants.

Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Courage Kwame Mensah, said the initiative reflects his commitment to improving access to healthcare in underserved communities.

“October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As someone who hails from this district, I felt it was important to bring this initiative home. This is about saving lives through awareness, early detection, and access to care,” he said.

Mr. Mensah noted that the Foundation has consistently championed similar interventions across the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Ashanti Regions, combining healthcare outreach with educational and social development projects.

He stressed the importance of regular breast checks, emphasizing that while breast cancer may not be the most prevalent disease in Ghana, early diagnosis remains crucial for successful treatment and recovery.

“Don’t wait for symptoms to appear. Regular check-ups can make all the difference,” he advised.

A beneficiary, Grace Nyarko, a market trader, expressed her appreciation to the Foundation, describing the screening as a life-saving intervention.

“This exercise has been a blessing. Many of us would not have had the chance to get checked otherwise. We now know our health status, and that gives us peace of mind,” she said, urging the Foundation to extend the initiative to neighboring communities.

The CK Mensah Foundation continues to champion health, education, and community development programmes across Ghana, with a focus on empowering vulnerable groups and promoting preventive healthcare.