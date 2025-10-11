West African Budgets: Citizens Lose Faith as Spending Fails to Reflect Public Priorities

Across West Africa, the annual presentation of national budgets once drew significant public attention. These fiscal blueprints were expected to chart a course for development, allocate resources to key sectors, and offer hope to millions. However, for many citizens today, the national budget has become little more than a routine political event full of figures but empty of meaningful impact.

Disillusionment is growing because the actual living conditions of ordinary people remain unchanged, despite years of budget speeches promising improvements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, while defense spending and government personal expenditures often receive priority.

Education: Underfunded and Overlooked

Education is consistently stated as a priority in most West African budgets. However, actual allocations remain below the UNESCO-recommended 15–20% of total public expenditure. Classrooms are overcrowded, teachers underpaid, and learning materials inadequate. In rural areas, many children still study under trees or in dilapidated buildings.

For example, in countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, education receives less than the optimal share of the national budget. Even when funds are allocated, disbursement delays and mismanagement often render them ineffective. This leaves parents frustrated and students unprepared for the demands of a competitive global economy.

Health: Budgets Don’t Match the Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep weaknesses in West Africa’s healthcare systems. While governments made emergency provisions during the crisis, long-term investment in healthcare infrastructure remains insufficient. The Abuja Declaration of 2001 required African governments to allocate at least 15% of their annual budget to health, yet few countries in the region meet this target.

Hospitals lack beds, medicines are overpriced or unavailable, and health workers frequently strike over poor conditions. With so many gaps, citizens are forced to rely on private healthcare if they can afford it or go without treatment.

Defense: Growing Budgets, Questionable Results

One area that continues to receive significant budgetary attention is defense and security. Faced with rising threats from terrorism, armed banditry, and political instability especially in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria governments have ramped up military spending.

While security is essential, critics argue that defense budgets often lack transparency and accountability. In some cases, funds are lost to corruption or used to suppress political dissent rather than protect citizens. Meanwhile, social services remain underfunded, creating a vicious cycle of poverty and instability.

Personal and Administrative Expenditure: The Elephant in the Room

Perhaps the most contentious part of national budgets is the amount spent on personal emoluments and administrative costs. Salaries, allowances, travel, and other benefits for government officials consume a large portion of state resources.

Despite economic hardship, many West African governments maintain bloated bureaucracies, expensive presidential offices, and luxury for the political elite. This glaring inequality fuels public anger, as ordinary people face rising costs of living, high unemployment, and poor public services.

Citizens Are Losing Faith

It is no surprise that citizens are increasingly disengaged from the national budget process. Many feel the figures announced each year do not reflect the reality they live in. Promises made during budget readings rarely materialize, and accountability mechanisms are weak.

Street vendors, market women, unemployed youth, and low-income workers often say: “The budget is not for us.” To them, it is a high-level financial document that benefits the elite while their own struggles are ignored.

What Needs to Change?

To rebuild public trust and make budgets relevant to citizens’ lives, West African governments must:

Prioritize human development sectors (education, health, water, sanitation) over military and administrative spending.

Increase budget transparency and involve civil society in monitoring implementation.

Ensure timely and efficient disbursement of allocated funds.

Invest in data systems to improve planning and reduce waste.

Demonstrate real impact citizens need to see roads built, hospitals improved, schools functioning, not just numbers in a document.

Conclusion

The national budget should be a tool for transformation, not just a political ritual. In West Africa, restoring public interest in the budget process will require more than speeches and statistics. It will require bold leadership, honest governance, and a firm commitment to making every cedi, naira, or franc work for the people.

Until then, many citizens will continue to ignore budget announcements not out of apathy, but out of disappointment.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880