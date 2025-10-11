Ballistic Missile Parades and the Global Arms Spiral: Is the World Heading Toward a Third World War?

From North Korea’s towering Hwasong intercontinental ballistic missiles to China's sophisticated Dongfeng series rolling across Tiananmen Square, military parades today resemble scenes from a dystopian future monumental weapons on display, leaders applauding, and the world watching with unease.

While such events are designed to project national strength and technological progress, they also raise a disturbing question: Are we heading toward a third world war? As nations parade their nuclear-capable arsenals like trophies, the global security balance teeters on a dangerous edge.

The Symbolism Behind the Missiles

Military parades are not new, but their modern tone has changed. In the 21st century, countries like North Korea and China use these public displays not just for patriotism, but for psychological warfare and geopolitical signaling.

North Korea, under Kim Jong-un, routinely unveils new ballistic missiles during midnight parades, including the Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18ICBMs potentially capable of reaching the United States with nuclear payloads. These events are often timed around diplomatic tensions or sanctions.

China, more calculated but no less assertive, has showcased its DF-41 ICBM, hypersonic glide vehicles, and other advanced strategic systems in state-orchestrated parades. These weapons demonstrate China’s goal to challenge U.S. dominance, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both countries make one thing clear through these parades: they want the world to know they are ready for war even if they claim they don’t want one.

The Rise of “Suffocating” Weapons

These weapons, often referred to as "suffocating" due to their overwhelming destructive capability, are no longer just for deterrence. The line between deterrent and first-strike capability is increasingly blurred.

Hypersonic missiles, now tested by both China and Russia, can evade current missile defense systems.

Nuclear-armed drones and underwater torpedoes, capable of devastating coastal cities, are being developed.

Cyber warfare units and space-based weapons are also being paraded as future frontiers of battle.

This arms buildup is not limited to Asia. The United States, Russia, India, and other powers are also modernizing their nuclear triads and ballistic missile defenses. The world is entering a new Cold War one without the same diplomatic safeguards of the past.

Are We Heading Toward World War III?

The short answer: Not inevitably but the risk is rising.

While a full-scale global war remains unlikely due to the doctrine of mutually assured destruction (MAD), the danger lies in miscalculation, accidental launches, or proxy conflicts spiraling out of control.

Consider the following flashpoints:



The Korean Peninsula remains volatile. A misinterpreted missile test or military drill could escalate rapidly.

Taiwan Strait tensions between China and the U.S. are intensifying, especially with rising military activity and nationalist rhetoric.

Ukraine and the Middle East remain powder kegs, with advanced weapons flowing to both sides of multiple conflicts.

Add to this the lack of arms control agreements. The INF Treaty is gone, New START is under pressure, and North Korea has never joined any major disarmament treaty.

Is the World Safe?

“Safe” is a relative term. The world today is not in immediate flames, but it is far from stable. The increasing normalization of missile parades, nuclear threats, and “suffocating” weapons reflects a dangerous trend: the acceptance of apocalyptic power as part of national identity.

Rather than walking toward peace, major powers seem to be marching literally toward confrontation, displaying weapons not just as deterrents, but as badges of pride.

Conclusion: Deterrence or Disaster?

As long as missiles are celebrated in parades, as long as nuclear capabilities are used to intimidate rather than negotiate, the world lives on borrowed time. The question is not just whether a third world war is coming but whether we are doing enough to prevent one. The choice is still ours. But with every parade of ballistic missiles, that choice becomes harder to make.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

