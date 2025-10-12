GFL Boss slams TEWU over 50% pay rise demand, calls move betrayal of labour unity

The Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has condemned the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) for demanding a 50 per cent increase in base pay, describing the move as ill-timed, divisive, and damaging to ongoing salary negotiations between Organised Labour and the government.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu programme on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Mr Koomson said TEWU’s unilateral call for a hefty salary adjustment undermines the collective bargaining process and portrays labour unions as disorganised.

“I was really surprised that TEWU, being an affiliate of the TUC, would come out to demand a 50% increment,” he said. “It creates a bad impression that Organised Labour is not united.”

TEWU had justified its demand by citing the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and surging utility tariffs, arguing that workers’ real income has been severely eroded. The union maintained that only a significant pay increase could cushion public sector workers from current economic hardships.

But Mr Koomson dismissed the request as unrealistic, urging TEWU to instead focus on verifying the government’s claim that wages consume about 66 per cent of the national budget.

“The government says the wage bill takes a huge chunk of its budget — about 66%. That’s what labour unions should be investigating to know whether it’s true or not, instead of undermining negotiations with such demands,” he stated.

He also questioned TEWU’s timing, recalling that under the previous administration, no salary negotiations were held even though the law required it. “Last year, there were no negotiations, and we only managed to secure a 10% increment. So why didn’t TEWU make these same demands then? It seems they are mistaking the new government’s openness for weakness,” he remarked.

Mr Koomson warned that a fragmented labour front would only weaken workers’ bargaining power and derail progress in securing better conditions for all. He called for greater solidarity among unions to protect their shared interests.

“Unity is our strength. A divided front will only make it easier for government to ignore us and harder for workers to get what they deserve,” he said.