Ouattara launches campaign as tensions soar ahead of I.Coast election

By Pierre DONADIEU, with Marietou BA in Abidjan - AFP
Ivory Coast With the top two challengers out of the ring, Ouattara is widely expected to win a fourth term. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)
SAT, 11 OCT 2025
With the top two challengers out of the ring, Ouattara is widely expected to win a fourth term. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)

Seeking a fourth term in the country's upcoming presidential election, Ivorian leader Alassane Ouattara launched his campaign on Saturday at a rally in the city of Daloa.

Outtara is widely expected to win after his two main rivals, former president Laurent Gbagbo and the head of the main opposition party, Tidjane Thiam, were barred from running in the October 25 election.

"I love this Ivory Coast that unites women and men from different communities," the 83-year-old president said, addressing the crowd of cheering supporters at the Daloa regional stadium.

Heavy downpour failed to dampen spirits at the rally where Mamadou Toure, spokesperson for the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party, urged people to "vote for stability, peace, and continuity."

Meanwhile, in Abidjan, security forces dispersed crowds with tear gas during a protest on Saturday by Ivorian opposition parties, AFP journalists saw.

Authorities had banned the demonstration the day before, citing the need to "maintain public order."

"Alassane Ouattara is not the choice of the Ivorians. We are not in a democracy; we are under a dictatorial regime," one activist told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"His time has come; he should leave the fourth term," said Marie Rolande Gouho Zion, another protester.

Tensions in the west African country are running high ahead of the election as four candidates stand between Ouattara and his dream of a fourth term, whose legality the president's opponents have questioned.

Among them, two former allies of Gbagbo, his ex-wife Simone Ehivet Gbagbo and former minister Ahoua Don Mello, launched their campaigns on Saturday.

Henriette Lagou, who was a candidate in 2015, will also meet supporters on Monday in the city of Daoukro.

Meanwhile, former trade minister Jean-Louis Billon, who broke away from Tidjane Thiam's opposition party over a leadership dispute, held his first rally on Friday in Abidjan.

