Madagascar soldiers join protestors as thousands gather in Antananarivo

Soldiers joined thousands of anti-government demonstrators in Madagascar on Saturday, calling on security forces to "refuse orders to shoot" and condemning police action to quell over two weeks of protests that have rocked the Indian Ocean island.

The youth-led demonstration in the capital, Antananarivo, was one of the biggest since the protest movement erupted on September 25, sparked by anger over power and water shortages and led President Andry Rajoelina to sack his government.

Police used stun grenades and tear gas to try to disperse the large crowds but left as soldiers from the CAPSAT contingent of administrative and technical officers rode into the city on army vehicles to join the demonstrators.

They were welcomed with cheers from protesters who called out "Thank you!" to the uniformed troops, some waving Madagascar flags.

The departure of the police and other security forces opened the way for the crowds to reach the symbolic Place du 13 Mai in front of Antananarivo's city hall.

CAPSAT Colonel Michael Randrianirina told AFP at the site that police had shot at the soldiers as they passed barracks, hitting one and a journalist. "The journalist was hit in the buttock, while the soldier died," he said.

"For all those who sent the gendarmes here, starting with the head of gendarmerie, the prime minister, the president... they must leave power," he told AFP.

Local media reported that at least one person was killed on Saturday, with videos on social media showing a man in civilian clothes in a pool of blood on steps near the square.

AFP reporters heard live shots being fired during the demonstration.

'Refuse to shoot'

Before leaving their camp at Soanierana on the outskirts of the city, the soldiers called on the army and security units to "join forces" and "refuse orders to shoot" at protesters.

"Let us join forces, military, gendarmes and police, and refuse to be paid to shoot our friends, our brothers and our sisters," Randrianirina said, surrounded by soldiers in uniform, in a video shared on social media.

The military base in Soanierana in 2009 led a mutiny in a popular uprising that brought Rajoelina to power.

It was unclear how many soldiers joined their call Saturday.

Protesters welcomed their support against the police, who have been accused of brutality.

"We don't have any weapons. We try to protect ourselves with stones from the tear gas they throw at us. And now, we really feel a sense of pride," said a 24-year-old, who gave her name only as Lucie.

With frequent power and water cuts, life in Madagascar was "hell", said one young man on condition of anonymity.

"And once you ask for what you want, they give you tear gas. There is no freedom," he told AFP.

The newly appointed minister of the armed forces urged troops earlier Saturday to "remain calm".

"We call on our brothers who disagree with us to prioritise dialogue," Minister General Deramasinjaka Manantsoa Rakotoarivelo told a news conference.

Violent crackdown

The United Nations has said that at least 22 people were killed in the first days of the protests that started on September 25 at the call of a youth-led movement called Gen Z.

Rajoelina has disputed the toll, saying last week there were "12 confirmed deaths and all of these individuals were looters and vandals".

Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries and has undergone frequent popular uprisings since its independence from France in 1960.

Mass protests in 2009 forced then-president Marc Ravalomanana from power as the military installed Rajoelina for his first term.

He won re-election in 2018 and again in 2023 in contested polls.

Faced with near daily protests since September 25, Rajoelina fired his government on September 30, appointing an army general as prime minister, but the move did nothing to quell the uprising.

Security forces used force again on a demonstration on Thursday, leaving several people injured.

Videos of the crackdown were widely shared on social media, including one of a man left unconscious on the ground after being chased and beaten by security forces.

