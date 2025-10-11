ModernGhana logo
GoldBod buys gold from only licensed miners, not galamseyers — Sammy Gyamfi

Headlines Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi
SAT, 11 OCT 2025
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has refuted claims suggesting that the institution purchases gold from illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers.

According to him, all gold acquired by the Board comes strictly from licensed small-scale and large-scale miners operating within the laws of Ghana.

His rebuttal follows an allegation by IMANI Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentil, on TV3’s KeyPoints show, claiming that 85% of the gold bought by the Board originates from galamsey activities.

Responding on the same platform on Saturday, October 11, Sammy Gyamfi described the claim as “totally false,” insisting that GoldBod operates under a strict legal framework established by Parliament.

“My attention has been drawn to a false statement by Mr. Kofi Bentil that about 85% of small-scale miners in the country are galamseyers, and therefore 85% of the gold being purchased by the Ghana Gold Board comes from illegal miners. I want to put on record that that statement is totally false,” he stated.

He explained that the Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) mandates the institution to purchase gold solely from licensed miners, including over 2,000 registered small-scale operators across the country.

“By law and by policy, the Gold Board does not deal with illegal miners. We buy from licensed small-scale miners through the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association,” Sammy Gyamfi emphasized.

He further disclosed that the government has initiated a gold traceability system to ensure transparency in the trade.

The system, the GoldBod boss explained, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of next year, will enable authorities to track every gram of gold produced and purchased in Ghana to its source mine.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

