Youth Leaders and Civic Educators champion citizen journalism to strengthen accountability in Northern Region

By Hamza Sulemana II Contributor
SUN, 12 OCT 2025

Youth leaders, traditional authorities, and civic educators in the Northern Region have participated in a regional dialogue on Youth Citizen Journalism under the theme “Amplifying Youth Voices for Civic Action.”

The forum focused on how citizen journalism can be harnessed to enhance civic participation, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Organized by the Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF) in partnership with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana, the dialogue forms part of YBF’s ongoing Citizen Journalism Project, which since 2023 has trained and empowered young people to tell impactful development stories through responsible and ethical reporting. The initiative is supported by the Czech Embassy under the TRANSITION Grant.

Speaking at the event, Mawuena Azuma, Programmes Assistant at YBF, said the project has strengthened the ability of young people across Ghana to report accurately, combat misinformation, and amplify community voices in national discourse.

Czech Ambassador to Ghana, Pavel Bílek, commended the initiative and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting youth-led civic engagement. “By building the capacities of young people in citizen journalism, we prepare them to monitor institutions, demand accountability, and ultimately strengthen democracy in Ghana,” he said.

Representatives from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), traditional authorities, and student groups also delivered messages of support.

Awal Abdul Mugis, the NCCE Director for the Gushegu Municipality, emphasized the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with YBF in nurturing informed and responsible citizens. “Civic education is a shared responsibility. It instills knowledge, skills, and attitudes that empower young people to participate meaningfully in their communities,” he noted.

The dialogue featured peer-led presentations on data collection, which highlighted challenges in youth participation and underscored the role of citizen journalism in amplifying civic voices.

One of the participants, Amin Ayinaw, described the session as eye-opening. “I now understand the importance of civic education and how to use my voice as a citizen journalist responsibly. I feel more prepared to advocate for accountability without spreading falsehood,” he said.

The event concluded with a call for stronger collaboration between youth groups, civil society, and local authorities to promote transparency, civic responsibility, and inclusive governance in Ghana.

