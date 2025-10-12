ModernGhana logo
ACA and partners mark World Sight Day in Akyem Juaso

SUN, 12 OCT 2025

As part of this year’s World Sight Day celebrations, Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), in partnership with Kaeme Cosmetics and Bohten Eyewear, organized a comprehensive skincare and eye health outreach program on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The event, held at Juaso in the Fanteakwa South District of Ghana’s Eastern Region, brought together residents of ACA’s black soap-making communities—Juaso and Bosuso—as well as other members of the wider community for a day dedicated to wellness, education, and preventive healthcare.

The outreach combined free eye screening services, skincare education, and health talks aimed at improving the overall well-being of local artisans, many of whom are women engaged in the traditional production of black soap—a culturally significant and economically vital product in Ghana and across the globe.

Empowering Soap Makers Through Health
ACA, a non-governmental organization that empowers West African communities to take control of their development, recognized that sustaining traditional livelihoods like black soap production must go together with ensuring artisans’ health and wellness.

“Black soap production requires precision, attention to detail, and the handling of natural materials—often over open fires or in sunlit conditions. Good eyesight is essential,” said Nana Ama Nketia-Quaidoo, ACA’s Director of Community-Driven Development (CDD), during the event.

“We want our community members to thrive not only economically but physically. This initiative is about supporting the full health and productivity of the people who sustain this cultural craft.”

Hundreds of community members participated in the free eye screenings, conducted by licensed optometrists. Attendees were examined for common eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, and vision impairments, with some receiving referrals for further treatment or corrective lenses.

Bohten Eyewear, a company known for its eco-conscious and stylish frames, also donated eyewear and provided information about eye care and protection.

A Holistic Approach to Wellness
Kaeme Cosmetics, a premium Ghanaian company specialising in personal care products such as shea soufflé, liquid black soap, soy candles and African-print toiletry bags, offered skin care education and product samples to attendees. Their team emphasized the importance of skin protection for artisans regularly exposed to heat, smoke, and harsh environmental conditions during soap production.

“We believe that beauty and health are interconnected,” said a representative from Kaeme. “Many of the ingredients used in traditional soap making—like shea butter and palm kernel oil—have amazing properties. It’s important for the producers to understand how to protect and nourish their own skin while crafting products that nourish others.”

The event was interactive and engaging, featuring live demonstrations, Q&A sessions with health professionals, and educational talks on both eye and skin health. Community members also shared personal stories about how vision and skin issues have affected their work, underscoring the importance of regular health screenings and access to information.

Looking Ahead
As World Sight Day draws attention globally to the importance of eye health, ACA’s localized celebration in Juaso highlights how targeted, community-driven initiatives can make a tangible impact. The collaboration between ACA, Kaeme Cosmetics, and Bohten Eyewear shows a powerful model of public-private partnership focused on sustainable development and human-centered care.

Richard Kofi Boahen
