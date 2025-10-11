ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 11 Oct 2025 Headlines

Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbey

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth AshigbeyLead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey

The Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey, has bemoaned the growing poverty among residents who sell their lands to illegal miners, known locally as galamseyers.

According to him, despite giving away their farmlands for mining activities, most of these individuals end up poorer than before.

He said the phenomenon has created a vicious cycle of poverty while enriching a few criminal networks that control the illegal mining trade.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, Ken Ashigbey described galamsey as a form of organized crime that continues to destroy lives and livelihoods across the country.

“You can go to the people who have sold their land to the galamsey and see the poverty that is happening after that. They get poorer after they’ve given their lands. The only people who get to benefit are the criminals,” he lamented.

He said the situation has worsened because of a growing culture of greed and impunity, where powerful individuals protect illegal miners instead of confronting them.

The anti-galamsey campaigner called on President John Dramani Mahama to take bold steps to end the menace.

He stressed that the fight against galamsey is not only about protecting the environment but also about restoring dignity and economic security to affected communities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbe...

2 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Galamsey: Ghana’s gold may soon be rejected on the international market — Ken As...

2 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Mahama committed to sealing corruption loopholes, ensure strict accountability —...

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, IMANI Africa Vice President I’ll never take Mahama serious if he doesn’t sack MMDCEs in galamsey areas — Kof...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Lay US deportation arrangement before Parliament for transparency — Abu Jinapor ...

4 hours ago

TMPC staff arrested for alleged embezzlement, forgery TMPC staff arrested for alleged embezzlement, forgery

4 hours ago

Eastern Region gets ultra-modern national signals bureau command office Eastern Region gets ultra-modern national signals bureau command office

4 hours ago

Moody’s upgrades Ghana’s credit rating from Caa2 to Caa1 Moody’s upgrades Ghana’s credit rating from Caa2 to Caa1

23 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Ed...

23 hours ago

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review approval Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line