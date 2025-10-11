Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbey

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey

The Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey, has bemoaned the growing poverty among residents who sell their lands to illegal miners, known locally as galamseyers.

According to him, despite giving away their farmlands for mining activities, most of these individuals end up poorer than before.

He said the phenomenon has created a vicious cycle of poverty while enriching a few criminal networks that control the illegal mining trade.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, Ken Ashigbey described galamsey as a form of organized crime that continues to destroy lives and livelihoods across the country.

“You can go to the people who have sold their land to the galamsey and see the poverty that is happening after that. They get poorer after they’ve given their lands. The only people who get to benefit are the criminals,” he lamented.

He said the situation has worsened because of a growing culture of greed and impunity, where powerful individuals protect illegal miners instead of confronting them.

The anti-galamsey campaigner called on President John Dramani Mahama to take bold steps to end the menace.

He stressed that the fight against galamsey is not only about protecting the environment but also about restoring dignity and economic security to affected communities.