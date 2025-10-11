ModernGhana logo
Galamsey: Ghana’s gold may soon be rejected on the international market — Ken Ashigbey

Headlines Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey
SAT, 11 OCT 2025
Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey

The Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey, has expressed worry that Ghana may lose its credibility on the international gold market if the government fails to decisively tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the continued destruction of lands and water bodies by illegal miners has tainted the country's image as a responsible gold-producing country.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, Mr. Ashigbey stressed the level of environmental damage caused by illegal mining is alarming and could have dire economic consequences if left unchecked.

“We’re getting to a place that, if we’re not careful, very soon we will not be able to sell our gold. In recent times, they are going to start saying that our gold is now tainted,” he cautioned.

He explained that the situation has worsened because galamsey has evolved into a sophisticated and organized criminal enterprise, often shielded by influential figures and institutions that benefit from the illicit trade.

“Galamsey has become organized crime, and it is serious organized crime. The only people who get to benefit are the criminals,” Mr. Ashigbey lamented.

He urged President John Dramani Mahama to take a strong and uncompromising stance in the fight against illegal mining.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

