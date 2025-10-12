Dr. Damien Punguyire takes over as Eastern Regional Health Director

Dr. Damien Punguyire

The newly appointed Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Damien Punguyire, has vowed to usher in a new era of healthcare transformation anchored on equity, accessibility, and innovation.

Assuming office as part of a strategic leadership reshuffle within the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Punguyire outlined a vision focused on strengthening health systems, improving service delivery, and ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the region.

Before his appointment, Dr. Punguyire served as the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, where he was widely commended for his leadership in improving maternal and child health, expanding community-based disease surveillance, and promoting digital health innovations.

“Health leadership is not about occupying an office—it is about being close to the people, understanding their needs, and building systems that respond with speed, compassion, and competence,” Dr. Punguyire said.

Known for his evidence-based approach and reform-driven leadership, Dr. Punguyire has over the years strengthened accountability, improved data transparency, and enhanced performance monitoring within the health service.

He is also recognized for mentoring young health professionals, fostering innovation, and emphasizing preventive healthcare. His belief that “the best healthcare begins before the hospital” has shaped his advocacy for stronger public health education, nutrition, immunization, and sanitation programs.

Dr. Punguyire’s vision for the Eastern Region aligns with the Ministry of Health’s broader goal of bridging the gap between policy and practice to ensure equitable access to healthcare regardless of income or location.

Under his leadership, the Eastern Regional Health Directorate is expected to focus on integrating digital systems to enhance efficiency, expanding access to maternal and child health services, improving professional training and motivation for health workers, and upgrading primary health facilities into model district hospitals.

Colleagues describe Dr. Punguyire as a humble but firm leader who balances administrative discipline with compassion. Beyond his official duties, he is actively involved in community health outreach and mentorship programs.

“As a region, our goal is simple—to make every community healthier, every health worker better supported, and every life valued,” Dr. Punguyire stated.

His appointment signals a renewed national commitment to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system capable of meeting the evolving needs of Ghanaians.