Mahama committed to sealing corruption loopholes, ensure strict accountability — Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has assured Ghanaians that President John Dramani Mahama is determined to close all loopholes that enable corruption and financial mismanagement in the public sector.

According to him, the President is committed to ensuring that state institutions work more effectively to prevent wastage, enforce accountability, and punish officials found to have misused public funds.

He said this while speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, where he explained that the President’s planned stakeholder meeting on corruption is aimed at strengthening the system’s response to financial irregularities.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu explained that the upcoming meeting, involving the Presidency, the Auditor-General, the Judiciary, and other stakeholders, will focus on addressing bottlenecks that hinder swift action against public officers cited for financial misconduct.

“What the President is talking about is the waste and the hemorrhage — the way our laws are violated, the way people cut corners. All of that gives rise to corruption. At the end of the day, people are able to steal because of the laxity in the system,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said.

“The President expects that the outcomes of this meeting will lead to an improvement in the process, such that we are able to seal all the loopholes that people exploit to enrich themselves at the expense of the Ghanaian taxpayer,” he added.

This comes after President Mahama recently expressed worry over the persistent cases of financial misappropriation uncovered during sittings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Speaking at the 12th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards, Councils, and Chief Executives of the Public Services of Ghana in Ho on Wednesday, October 8, President Mahama said the prosecution of such offences must be fast-tracked to deter others.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

