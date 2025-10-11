ModernGhana logo
I’ll never take Mahama serious if he doesn’t sack MMDCEs in galamsey areas — Kofi Bentil

Headlines Kofi Bentil, IMANI Africa Vice President
SAT, 11 OCT 2025 4
Kofi Bentil, IMANI Africa Vice President

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has renewed his call on President John Dramani Mahama to immediately dismiss all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in areas where illegal mining activities persist.

He argued that until such action is taken, he will not consider the President’s renewed commitment to the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, as genuine.

His comments come amid heightened concerns over the government’s efforts to curb the growing destruction of water bodies and farmlands across the country caused by illegal miners.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, Mr. Bentil said MMDCEs in galamsey-endemic areas must be held accountable since they represent the President at the local level.

“If I don’t see these MMDCEs being sacked, I will never admit that the President is serious. Every galamsey going on in this country happens in a district, and he[the MMDCEs] can’t tell you he doesn’t know. If he doesn’t know, that’s catastrophic incompetence; and if he knows and refuses to act, then it’s even worse,” he said.

Mr. Bentil added that any attempt to claim ignorance of illegal mining activities within one’s jurisdiction amounts to negligence and complicity.

“If galamsey happens on your land, the best you can say as a chief, DCE or regional minister is benign negligence, that you didn’t know. But benign negligence in the case of galamsey, which is an existential problem in this country, amounts to catastrophic incompetence,” he stressed.

Kwame | 10/11/2025 3:56:47 PM

Ghanaians are sick and tired of your hypocrisy, Kofi Bentil. When did you suddenly become a serious person to be making insignificant statements to a leader who has done so well in fighting illegal mining within a year, when you couldn't speak about the hopeless situation of the crisis under Akufo-Addo? If you do care so much, why did you allow the NPP to ruin Ghana's rivers and environment in such a horrible manner? Enough is enough; go away with your nonsense.

