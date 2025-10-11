Ho Assembly Member calls for extension of Ghana Armed Forces recruitment age to 35

The Assembly Member for the Sokode Electoral Area in the Ho Municipality, who also serves as the Deputy Communications Officer of the ruling NDC in the area, Mac-Billions Bansah Dickson, has appealed to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to extend its recruitment age limit from the current 25–27 years to 35 years.

According to him, such a policy change would give more disciplined, skilled, and mature Ghanaians the opportunity to serve their country while helping reduce youth unemployment and promoting equal access to national service.

Mr. Bansah Dickson argued that the current age limit unfairly excludes many capable citizens who are physically fit and have valuable skills but fall outside the stipulated age range.

“Extending the age limit will allow the Armed Forces to tap into a broader pool of mature and skilled recruits,” he said. “Older recruits often bring life experience, leadership qualities, and emotional stability — all of which strengthen teamwork and discipline within the ranks.”

He explained that many potential recruits between the ages of 30 and 35 have completed tertiary or vocational education and could contribute significantly to the technical and administrative capacity of the Armed Forces.

The Assembly Member further noted that the GAF remains one of the most respected and stable employers in the country. Expanding the recruitment age, he added, would provide a second chance for employable citizens who may have missed earlier opportunities, thereby helping to tackle unemployment among the youth.

“A more flexible age policy ensures that qualified and passionate citizens are assessed based on fitness, competence, and commitment — not just their age,” he emphasized.

Citing examples from advanced militaries in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, Mr. Bansah Dickson said these nations maintain broader age windows and focus more on physical and mental readiness than on strict age limits.

He concluded that reviewing the recruitment age ceiling to 35 years, particularly for non-combat and technical roles, would modernize Ghana’s defense recruitment system and promote national inclusion, skill utilization, and sustainable military readiness.