Lay US deportation arrangement before Parliament for transparency — Abu Jinapor to gov’t

The Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has urged the government to submit its third-party deportation agreement with the United States to Parliament for scrutiny and ratification.

According to him, the move is necessary to ensure transparency and accountability in Ghana’s foreign policy engagements, particularly in light of the growing public controversy surrounding the arrangement.

The agreement, entered into under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has already seen Ghana receive 14 West African nationals deported from the US under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa recently clarified that the arrangement was purely humanitarian, covering only non-criminal West Africans, and had no financial benefits attached.

However, the debate was reignited after US media outlet ABC News reported on Thursday, October 9, that the Department of Homeland Security was planning to deport one Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged notorious criminal, to Ghana.

The report was later described as premature following opposition from the minister.

Reacting to the development in a social media post on Saturday, October 11, Mr. Jinapor welcomed the minister’s clarification but said the government must go a step further by subjecting the entire arrangement to parliamentary oversight.

“It is for reasons such as these that the Minority has consistently called on Government to lay the said agreement before Parliament for ratification, in accordance with Article 75 of our national Constitution,” he noted.

The Damongo legislator noted that Parliament’s resumption on October 21 presents an opportunity for the government to act transparently and uphold constitutional requirements.