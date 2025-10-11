ModernGhana logo
One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash

A tragic accident on the Somanya–Adukrom road has claimed one life and left several others injured after a Hyundai H100 minibus overturned, reportedly due to a brake failure and a burst tyre.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 2, 2025, near New Somanya, when the vehicle, registered GR 5063-18, was carrying about 18 passengers. Police sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the driver lost control after one of the tyres burst.

In the chaos that followed, a passenger seated in front allegedly attempted to apply the brake, an action that caused the minibus to somersault.

Emergency teams swiftly responded, rushing the injured to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Dr. Francisca Darkwah, Medical Superintendent at the hospital, one critically injured passenger was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, while others remain under treatment and observation.

Police have commenced investigations into the crash and say some of the survivors will assist with inquiries once discharged.

The Adukrom–Aseseeso–Somanya stretch has long been considered a high-risk zone due to its steep gradients and sharp curves. Over the years, it has recorded several fatal accidents — including a crash in December 2022 that killed five people, another in April 2023 that claimed two lives, and one in August 2024 in which three traders died.

Thursday’s tragedy has reignited public concern over the road’s safety record, with residents urging authorities to intensify traffic enforcement and implement stronger safety measures to prevent further loss of lives.

