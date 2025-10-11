ModernGhana logo
Atta-Mills supports KEEA SHS students with learning and boarding materials

Hon. Samuel Atta-Mills, MP for KEEA Municipal AssemblyHon. Samuel Atta-Mills, MP for KEEA Municipal Assembly

The Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA), Hon. Samuel Atta-Mills, has extended educational support to newly admitted Senior High School students within the municipality.

In partnership with the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipal Assembly, the MP presented essential learning and boarding items to students as part of his “Office of the MP Educational Support Package” for October 2025.

The distributed items included mattresses, trunks, exercise books, chop boxes, mosquito nets, and sanitary pads for female students.

Speaking during the presentation, Hon. Atta-Mills explained that the initiative forms part of his office’s broader goal of promoting quality education and academic excellence in the municipality. He noted that students who obtained aggregate scores between 6 and 15 in the 2025 BECE were selected for support.

He said the selection criteria were designed to reward hard work and motivate other students to strive for better results in future examinations. The MP emphasized that education remains the most dependable pathway to success and urged the beneficiaries to remain disciplined and focused on their studies.

Hon. Atta-Mills also called on parents to support their children’s education by providing the necessary encouragement and resources to aid their learning.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ismail Zagoon-Saeed, commended the MP for his consistent dedication to improving education in the area. He stressed that the selection was based purely on academic merit and not political considerations.

He further advised the beneficiaries to conduct themselves well in school and make their community proud.

In addition to the learning materials, the top three students with the best BECE results received undisclosed cash prizes.

Ebenezer Poku, who emerged as the overall best student with an aggregate score of 6, expressed his gratitude to Hon. Atta-Mills and his team. He recalled that earlier donations from the MP, including mathematical sets, helped him prepare effectively for the exams. Poku pledged to continue working hard to justify the support.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

