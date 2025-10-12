U.S. accepts Ghana’s refusal to accept Salvadoran Deportee

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formally complied with Ghana’s refusal to accept Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national at the centre of an international deportation dispute.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced on his X (formerly Twitter) page on October 10 that U.S. authorities had officially acknowledged Ghana’s position and acted accordingly.

“We note with satisfaction that DHS has today taken the appropriate steps to inform Garcia's lawyers and amend court submissions to reflect the fact that Ghana cannot be an option for Garcia's deportation,” Ablakwa wrote.

He reaffirmed that Ghana never consented to receive Garcia, stressing that the government’s position had remained firm and consistent throughout diplomatic engagements with Washington.

“The Mahama Administration will continue to be transparent and truthful to Ghanaians at all times,” he assured, adding that Ghana’s humanitarian policy of accepting limited numbers of non-criminal West Africans “does not—and will not—apply to persons from other regions or those facing criminal allegations.”

The development follows reports that the DHS had initially considered Ghana as a possible deportation destination for Garcia after efforts to return him to El Salvador failed due to a court order blocking his removal over fears of persecution.

Garcia, who had lived in Maryland with his family, was first deported to El Salvador in March 2025 under the Trump administration for alleged links to the MS-13 gang—allegations his lawyers have strongly denied.

He was later returned to the U.S. to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee, where he has pleaded not guilty.

Ablakwa said Ghana’s decisive stance underscores its commitment to human rights, the rule of law, and responsible international cooperation, adding that all foreign policy decisions under President John Dramani Mahama will continue to reflect national integrity and humanitarian principles.