Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, CON: A Life of Grace, Service, and the Philosophy of “Live and Let Live”

In Nigeria’s political landscape often colored by rivalry, ambition, and fierce competition Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, CON, has stood as a symbol of statesmanship, moderation, and maturity. A man of vision and conviction, Tukur’s career in presidential politics, governance, and party leadership has been defined not just by the positions he held, but by the values he upheld.

At the heart of his political philosophy lies a rare yet powerful principle: “Live and Let Live.” It is a mindset that promotes respect, tolerance, and mutual progress especially in a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria. Through decades of service, both at home and abroad, Tukur has demonstrated that political ambition need not breed hostility, and that true leadership lies in building consensus, not conflict.

Presidential Ambition with Honor, Not Hostility

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur’s foray into presidential politics was not driven by desperation for power, but by a sincere desire to serve. He sought the presidency under the National Republican Convention (NRC) during Nigeria’s short-lived Third Republic in the early 1990s a time when the country was searching for a new democratic direction.

Unlike many who pursued the highest office with ruthless tactics and disregard for national unity, Tukur ran an issue-based campaign rooted in development, integrity, and peace. When the political climate changed, he accepted the outcome with calm dignity, choosing nation over ego. He didn’t burn bridges, challenge opponents publicly, or retreat into bitterness. Instead, he continued to serve Nigeria in other meaningful ways, proving that ambition can coexist with humility.

His presidential ambition reflected the ethos of live and let live a belief that leadership is a calling, not a conquest.

Politics as a Platform for Unity, Not Division

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur’s leadership style particularly during his tenure as National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reflected his deep commitment to unity and inclusion. At a time when internal divisions threatened the fabric of the party, he consistently called for internal democracy, reconciliation, and youth participation.

He was not known for political vengeance or exclusion. Instead, he opened the door for dialogue, often placing the party’s stability above personal allegiance. His experience and global outlook helped him approach party politics with a big-picture mentality rooted in the belief that true leadership embraces all voices, not just loyal ones.

While many politicians sought to “win at all costs,” Tukur preferred to build lasting institutions, mentor the next generation, and preserve the dignity of the political process.

Governance with Vision and Purpose

As Governor of the former Gongola State (1979–1983), Alhaji Tukur demonstrated a style of governance that prioritized development and people-centered policies. He focused on agriculture, infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment laying the foundation for inclusive growth in a region rich in potential.

Later, as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), he was instrumental in repositioning Nigeria’s maritime sector, opening new avenues for trade and investment. His leadership at the African Business Roundtable and NEPAD Business Group further reflected his commitment to pan-African development, good governance, and private sector growth.

Tukur’s governance model was always clear: lead with vision, accountability, and fairness. He never saw public office as a personal estate but as a responsibility to deliver change.

Age Is a Grace, Not a Barrier

At over 90 years old, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, CON, remains an elder statesman of immense influence. In a society where the contributions of elders are sometimes undervalued, Tukur’s enduring relevance proves that age is not a weakness, but a wellspring of wisdom.

He has used his later years not for personal gain, but for guiding younger leaders, offering counsel on nation-building, peace, and the long road of leadership. His voice is one of reason, especially in moments of national tension. He reminds us that true leadership outlives position it becomes a legacy.

In Tukur’s life, age is a grace a divine gift that allows a man to look back with fulfillment and look forward with hope for future generations.

Conclusion: A Statesman for the Ages

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, CON, is not just a politician. He is a symbol of integrity, patience, and purposeful ambition. In an era where political space is often marred by ego and enmity, he has taught us that to live and let live is not weakness it is strength. It is the mark of a leader who understands that nationhood is greater than any one individual.

His legacy urges every Nigerian especially those in positions of power to embrace politics of peace, ambition with ethics, and governance with compassion. And as he continues to age with grace, Tukur stands as living proof that leadership, when guided by principle, never expires.

“I have lived to serve, not to conquer. I have pursued power not for power’s sake, but for purpose. And in the end, I believe in a Nigeria where every ambition respects peace, and every leader respects the people.”

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, CON

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

