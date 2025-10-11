Planner Nyarko calls for urgents steps to end growing climate crisis

The African Ambassador for Inclusive Urban Governance and Climate-Resilient Development, Planner Gifty Nyarko has expressed concern about the growing impact of Climate change which has placed an unfair burden on cities and vulnerable communities in Africa.

She said it is worrying to note that climate change has subjected many African citizens to suffer severe flooding, heatwaves and water shortages, uprooting families and deepening urban poverty.

Planner Nyarko, in that regard called for urgent climate-resilient urban planning, grounded in equity and focused on protecting the most at-risk populations through green infrastructure, nature-based solutions and inclusive regulatory frameworks.

Speaking to the media about of the World Habitat Day 2025, she said: "every investment and development plannings in Africa must answer: who does this serve, and who does it leave behind?”

Touching on the theme for the 2025 World Habitat Day, “Urban Crisis Response”, Planner Nyarko, who is also the President of the Local Government Service Association of Physical Planners in Ghana, called for a new vision for urban resilience.

She said urban crisis response must be rooted in the life experiences of the people, especially those most impacted by climate change.

According to her: "Cities today are not only grappling with profound challenges, including climate shocks, displacement and inequality, but are also uniquely positioned to lead the way toward a more resilient and inclusive future."

“Our cities are under siege, but they are also our greatest hope. If we act boldly and inclusively, we can turn them into engines of resilience and social cohesion", Planner Nyarko stated and further called for a fundamental shift towards engagement with urban communities.

She indicated that slum dwellers, informal workers, youth, women and displaced populations must be recognized not as passive recipients of aid or burdens to be managed, but as critical partners in urban transformation agenda.

“Too often, the urban poor are treated as data points but must have a seat at the resilient cities planning table, because they are the ones innovating at the margins and holding fragile systems together", Planner Nyarko noted.

She advocated co-creation with communities, civil society organizations and informal sector actors to ensure responses are both effective and equitable.

Planner Nyarko urged African City leaders to adopt participatory and inclusive approaches that reflect the realities of those on the ground. She explained governments must listen, adapt, and collaborate, especially at the local level.

She called on stakeholders to move from rhetoric to real reforms to transform how cities in Africa are built and governed, saying: “Let’s not wait for the next flood, eviction, or tragedy before we act, the crises are already with us, is our responsibility to respond and build cities grounded in dignity, equity and climate justice.”