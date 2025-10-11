Gov’t begins 98th LEAP payment cycle to support 1.5 million Ghanaians

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has announced the commencement of the 98th payment cycle of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, which aims to provide financial support to vulnerable households across the country.

Speaking in Accra, Dr Lartey said the latest cycle of payments underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to reducing vulnerability and improving the living standards of the poor and marginalised in society.

“Cycle after cycle, we have turned this commitment into concrete action. This consistency is the bedrock upon which we are building a Ghana where the most vulnerable are shielded from hardship, and every household is empowered to live with dignity and hope,” she stated

The Minister expressed deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his leadership and support for the LEAP Programme. She noted that the government’s sustained investment in social protection has been made possible under his administration, which also championed the passage of the Social Protection Bill into law — a landmark move that provides a legal framework to protect the rights of the vulnerable and enshrine social protection as a permanent pillar of national development.

The 98th cycle, which commenced on October 8, 2025, will directly benefit 350,580 households nationwide, impacting the lives of more than 1.5 million Ghanaians.

Under the new payment structure, Households with one eligible member will receive GH₵320; Those with two eligible members will receive GH₵380; Households with three eligible members will receive GH₵440; and Households with four or more eligible members will receive GH₵530.

Dr Lartey explained that the Ministry is not only focused on cash support but also on empowering beneficiaries to achieve long-term economic resilience.

“We are empowering households with tools and opportunities to engage in sustainable, productive activities and self-employment. This allows them to maximise their LEAP grants moving from subsistence to investment for long-term well-being,” she said.

To achieve this, the Ministry has trained a network of Master Trainers who work with local structures to provide technical support and regular sensitisation to beneficiaries. The approach, Dr Lartey said, ensures that LEAP evolves from being merely a safety net into a springboard for sustainable economic and human development.

She further disclosed that the Ministry has implemented a structural benchmark for the indexation of LEAP cash grants against inflation, beginning from the 96th payment cycle, to preserve the value of the grants and mitigate the effects of rising prices.

In line with President Mahama’s vision to expand social protection, the Ministry has also initiated a reassessment of the LEAP Programme to increase coverage from 350,580 to 400,000 households before the end of 2025.

Dr Lartey revealed that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), is working to introduce multiple cash-out options, including GhanaPay mobile money, to give beneficiaries greater flexibility and improve financial inclusion.

She urged beneficiaries to participate actively in the ongoing data collection and verification exercises, stressing that their cooperation is crucial to ensuring fairness and expanding the programme to reach other deserving households.

The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and malpractice within the programme, calling on the public to report any misconduct or irregularities.

“Any fraud, underpayment, or mistreatment undermines our mission. We call on all citizens to remain vigilant and report any misconduct through 0303969399 or our toll-free numbers 0800800800 and 0800900900,” she cautioned.

Dr Lartey reaffirmed that the LEAP Programme remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s social protection system.

“With the Social Protection Act now passed, and under the resolute leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Ghana, one where no citizen is left behind,” she said.