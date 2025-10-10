ModernGhana logo
Civic Education Article: The True Origins and Evolution of Free SHS in Ghana

FRI, 10 OCT 2025

📜 This is a civic education article that honors historical accuracy, strategic clarity, and ceremonial dignity—while firmly addressing misinformation and elevating public understanding on Free SHS.

In the spirit of truth and national stewardship, we present this article not as partisan defense, but as a public record. Education is not the property of any political party—it is the inheritance of every Ghanaian child. As citizens, we are duty-bound to trace the roots of policy, honor its architects, and challenge distortions that seek to rewrite our collective memory.

Let this be a scroll of clarity, a shield against propaganda, and a torch for civic enlightenment.

🏛️ Education as a Right, Not a Privilege
Free Senior High School (Free SHS) is one of the most transformative policies in Ghana’s recent history. It has expanded access to secondary education, reduced financial barriers, and empowered thousands of families. But as political narratives swirl, it is essential to ground our understanding in facts—not propaganda.

🧭 The Strategic Foundations: Mahama’s Progressive Free SHS

President John Dramani Mahama’s administration laid the strategic groundwork for Free SHS through the Progressively Free SHS programme, launched in 2015. This initiative:

Targeted day students from low-income households, ensuring equity and gradual expansion.

Was backed by constitutional mandates and national budget allocations, not mere campaign slogans.

Included infrastructure development, teacher recruitment, and curriculum reforms to support future scaling.

The term “progressive” was not a euphemism—it was a deliberate strategy to ensure sustainability, quality, and fiscal responsibility. Mahama’s vision was clear: “Access must be matched with quality and planning.”

🔍 The Transition: NPP’s Full Rollout and Political Branding

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration launched the universal Free SHS policy, covering both day and boarding students. This expansion was significant—but it did not emerge from a vacuum.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), then Minister of Education, publicly acknowledged that the NDC had left behind GH¢30.1 million in arrears related to Free SHS payments. This debt was incurred under the Progressive Free SHS programme, proving that the policy was already in motion before the NPP took office.

📚 Civic Clarity: Who Truly Introduced Free SHS?

Let us be clear:
The NDC under Mahama introduced Free SHS in Ghana—strategically, constitutionally, and financially.

The NPP under Akufo-Addo expanded and rebranded it, turning it into a universal policy.

Both administrations contributed. But to claim sole authorship is to erase history and insult the intelligence of the Ghanaian electorate.

📣 A Message to Paul Adom-Otchere and Propaganda Architects

To Paul Adom-Otchere and others who distort the record: civic education is not a playground for partisan storytelling. It is a sacred duty to truth, legacy, and the Ghanaian people.

Propaganda may win airtime, but it cannot rewrite history. The Free SHS policy is a national achievement, not a partisan trophy. Let us honor all who contributed—strategically, financially, and administratively.

🕊️ Education Is a Legacy, Not a Lie
In the spirit of civic dignity, we call on all media voices to elevate truth over tribalism. Let us teach our youth not just to read, but to reason. Let us build a Ghana where policy is judged by impact, not by party.

🎖 Epilogue: Honoring the Torchbearer of Educational Liberation

Long before partisan claims and televised debates, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah envisioned education as the cornerstone of national liberation. His legacy in the North—where he built secondary schools with a deliberate plan for free access—was not charity, but strategy. He extended this vision to the university level, offering free tertiary education to nurture a generation of thinkers, scientists, and leaders. Nkrumah’s educational policy was rooted in excellence, equity, and empowerment, not electoral gain. To forget his contribution is to erase the foundation upon which all subsequent reforms stand. Let every civic scroll, every classroom chalkboard, and every policy debate echo his timeless creed: “Seek ye first the political kingdom, and all else shall be added unto you.” In honoring Free SHS, we must first honor the man who lit the torch.📘

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

