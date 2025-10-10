Galamsey has not increased under NDC; the fight has improved — Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected claims that illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, has surged under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

According to him, contrary to claims by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), the John Mahama-led administration has rather intensified the fight against the menace and made significant progress within just nine months in office.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Friday, October 10, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu accused the previous NPP administration of being complicit in the illegal activity for selfish financial gains.

“They were never concerned about galamsey. For them, it was a means of enrichment. There were greedy, money-loving men in that party who saw galamsey as a source of quick wealth, and therefore there was no commitment on the part of the President, his government, and the party,” he said.

The minister stressed that President John Dramani Mahama has taken a firm stance against all forms of illegal mining, including preventing his own appointees from engaging in even lawful mining activities to avoid conflicts of interest.

“President Mahama will not even allow an appointee to be involved in lawful mining, let alone illegal mining,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu noted.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also referenced recent findings by the Water Resources Commission indicating noticeable improvements in water quality in areas where intensified operations have disrupted illegal mining.

“In areas where the government has intensified operations and is rounding up illegal miners, there is clear improvement in the turbidity of river bodies,” he said.