Don’t hoard educational materials in your stores — Education Minister cautions directors

The Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has cautioned regional and metropolitan education directors against keeping teaching and learning materials in their stores instead of distributing them to schools.

He said the materials must be made available to teachers and learners to support effective teaching and learning outcomes.

The minister gave the caution after presenting educational materials to over 190 basic schools on Friday, October 10.

“The materials are not meant for your stores. One of these days, I will do random unannounced visits to stores, and any regional or metro director who keeps materials, including textbooks and other educational resources, instead of making them available to teachers and learners, will be sanctioned,” he warned.

He also revealed that efforts are being made to revise the current basic school curriculum to include electronics, robotics, coding and artificial intelligence as part of foundational learning.

“It is my intention that from kindergarten to primary six and junior high school, we will introduce electronics, robotics, coding and artificial intelligence as part of basic foundational learning. It will be part of the new, revised curriculum,” he stated.

He further noted that the revision forms part of efforts to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to prepare learners for modern global trends.