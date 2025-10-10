We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Education Minister

The Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced plans to revise the basic school curriculum to include new areas such as electronics, robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the initiative forms part of government’s efforts to modernise the country’s education system and adequately prepare learners for the fast-changing technological world.

Speaking after presenting teaching and learning materials to more than 190 basic schools on Friday, October 10, Mr. Iddrisu explained that the revision will cover all levels of basic education, from kindergarten to junior high school.

“We are currently revising the curriculum, and it is my intention that from kindergarten to primary six and junior high school, we will introduce electronics, robotics, coding and artificial intelligence as part of basic foundational learning. It will be part of the new revised curriculum,” he said.

He further explained “That is why we are not printing new basic-level textbooks now, to avoid duplication and waste. Once the review is done, we will begin full implementation.”

The minister cautioned education directors against hoarding the newly distributed materials, stressing that they must reach the classrooms to aid teaching and learning.

“The materials are not meant for your stores. I will make unannounced visits, and any director found keeping them instead of distributing them to schools will be held accountable,” he warned.