ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Education Minister

Education Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu
FRI, 10 OCT 2025
Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced plans to revise the basic school curriculum to include new areas such as electronics, robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the initiative forms part of government’s efforts to modernise the country’s education system and adequately prepare learners for the fast-changing technological world.

Speaking after presenting teaching and learning materials to more than 190 basic schools on Friday, October 10, Mr. Iddrisu explained that the revision will cover all levels of basic education, from kindergarten to junior high school.

“We are currently revising the curriculum, and it is my intention that from kindergarten to primary six and junior high school, we will introduce electronics, robotics, coding and artificial intelligence as part of basic foundational learning. It will be part of the new revised curriculum,” he said.

He further explained “That is why we are not printing new basic-level textbooks now, to avoid duplication and waste. Once the review is done, we will begin full implementation.”

The minister cautioned education directors against hoarding the newly distributed materials, stressing that they must reach the classrooms to aid teaching and learning.

“The materials are not meant for your stores. I will make unannounced visits, and any director found keeping them instead of distributing them to schools will be held accountable,” he warned.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Galamsey has not increased under NDC; the fight has improved — Kwakye Ofosu

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Don’t hoard educational materials in your stores — Education Minister cautions d...

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Ed...

2 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng NPP flagbearer race: ‘Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign is driven by an act of God’ — ...

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, member of Dr. Bawumias NPP flagbearer campaign team NPP flagbearer race: ‘Ballot positions don’t really matter’ — Nana Akomea

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye ‘We can’t allow NDC to fail on health’ — Miracles Aboagye fumes over NHIA breakd...

2 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mahama’s reset agenda has begun to show strong outcomes — Dr. Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review approval Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review...

3 hours ago

AFP - PHILL MAGAKOE Road to 2026: Nigeria knuckle down as South Africa seek to claw back points

3 hours ago

Photos AFP & RFI - Montage RFI Côte d’Ivoire presidential race begins amid rising tensions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line