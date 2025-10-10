NPP flagbearer race: ‘Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign is driven by an act of God’ — Spokesperson

The Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign team, Kwasi Kwarteng, has described their campaign as one directed by divine will.

According to him, the campaign of the former Assin Central Member of Parliament is “an act of God” comparable to how David was chosen by God to replace King Saul in the Bible.

Speaking to the media before the balloting of candidates on Friday, October 10, Mr. Kwarteng said the team is focused on reaching delegates across the country to ensure victory in the January 31, 2026 contest.

“The Ken campaign is a divine campaign. The Ken campaign is an act of God. Recall the time that Saul was rejected and God introduced a new David. When God is introducing a new David, He doesn’t manipulate. He leaves everything to God. Our confidence is in the Lord that any number we get, we are open to it,” he said.

He added that the team’s main objective is to engage the grassroots and communicate their message of unity and renewal for the party.

“The most important thing is that we have to go to the base, to the grounds, and campaign to over 200,000 polling station executives and let them understand that at a crucial time like this, we need someone like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to serve the party, promote unity and, most importantly, win the 2028 elections,” he noted.

Mr. Kwarteng further indicated that Mr. Agyapong personally showed up at the party headquarters to observe the balloting process out of respect for party officials before delegating his team to continue on his behalf.

“He came briefly to exchange pleasantries with party executives and see how the process was going before attending to other engagements. We are hopeful that whichever position we get, it will be inspired by God,” he added.

Meanwhile, the balloting placed Kennedy Agyapong at the first position, one that Kwarteng described as a sign of victory.

He was followed by Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong with former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia coming in at the third position.

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong took the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.