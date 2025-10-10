ModernGhana logo
Ensure timely release of funds to SHSs to serve intended purpose — Dr. Addai Amanfo to gov't

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A renowned educationist, Dr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo, has called on the government to ensure timely payment of funds needed for the smooth running of Senior Secondary Schools across Ghana.

Dr. Amanfo expressed concern over the continuous delay in releasing funds for the event, which has become a significant part of the yearly activities in Ghana's second-cycle education system.

Reacting to the government's recent announcement to release GH₵195.5 million to fund SHS feeding and settle outstanding arrears owed to Primetime Limited, organizers of the NSMQ, Dr. Amanfo commended the decision but urged the government to release funds on time for effective preparation.

He said this during discussions on the Kumasi based OTEC FMs morning Show Nyansapo on Friday.

"Delays in payment defeat the purpose of the quiz and could dampen the spirit of students and their coaches," Dr. Amanfo noted. "It's essential for government to prioritize timely funding to ensure the success of the NSMQ."

Dr. Amanfo emphasized the importance of government attention to the NSMQ, stating that it has become a major event in the country's education calendar.

"The NSMQ has become a significant part of our yearly activities, and government should pay attention to that," he added.

He praised the government's decision to settle outstanding arrears owed to Primetime Limited, organizers of the quiz, and encouraged them to prioritize timely funding going forward.

Source: Ghana/otecfghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Kumasi.

