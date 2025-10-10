ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'A steak is a steak': EU Parliament votes to ban meat terms for vegetarian food

By RFI
Europe AFP / Fabrice Coffrini
FRI, 10 OCT 2025
© AFP / Fabrice Coffrini

European Union lawmakers this week voted in favour of a proposal to restrict meat-related terms such as "burger" and "sausage" to products that contain actual meat, in order to protect the interests of livestock farmers. The decision has sparked debate across the European Parliament, notably among French MEPs.

Put to the European Parliament on Wednesday as part of a package of broader farming reforms, the measure passed with a comfortable majority: 355 in favour and 247 against.

Many of Europe's livestock farmers see plant-based foods that mimic meat products as potentially misleading for consumers, and a threat to their already troubled sector.

France has already issued its own labelling restrictions on vegetarian products, though the EU's Court of Justice subsequently overturned them.

EU rules France can't stop veggie products being called 'steak'

Céline Imart, a French MEP from the conservative Republicans party and member of the European People's Party, proposed the EU-wide ban. She argued that using meat-related terms for plant-based products distorts reality.

"We are witnessing an offensive from plant-based substitutes, and also from companies – especially American food tech firms – investing millions in lab-grown meat," Imart told RFI.

"I'm sorry, but a steak is a steak. It's meat. When I see a cat, I call it a cat. When I see a dog, I call it a dog. I don't say it's a cat-dog. No! It's the same thing."

'A distraction'

However, not all legislators agreed. Pascal Canfin, a centrist French MEP from the Renew Europe group, dismissed the measure as a distraction from more serious challenges facing European agriculture.

"People who want to eat meat know what meat is. And those who don't want to eat meat also know that a vegetarian burger is not meat," he said.

"Let's not treat consumers and Europeans like idiots. The real paradox is that many of those who voted in favour of this today also support the EU-Mercosur deal – when it's actually Brazilian imports that pose the real threat to European livestock farming."

EU Commission endorses Mercosur deal despite French reservations

Influence of meat lobby

Green Party MEPs have pointed to what they describe as undue influence from the meat industry.

French Green MEP Marie Toussaint condemned the vote as a stunt by the political right. "Given the state of agriculture today, it's clear that this is just a right-wing tactic to distract from the real issues," she said.

The proposal now needs the backing of the bloc's 27 member states, as well as the European Commission, before it can become law.

The EU already bans the use of dairy terms such as "milk" or "cheese" to refer to plant-based alternatives. 

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Galamsey has not increased under NDC; the fight has improved — Kwakye Ofosu

3 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Don’t hoard educational materials in your stores — Education Minister cautions d...

3 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Ed...

3 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng NPP flagbearer race: ‘Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign is driven by an act of God’ — ...

3 hours ago

Nana Akomea, member of Dr. Bawumias NPP flagbearer campaign team NPP flagbearer race: ‘Ballot positions don’t really matter’ — Nana Akomea

3 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye ‘We can’t allow NDC to fail on health’ — Miracles Aboagye fumes over NHIA breakd...

3 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mahama’s reset agenda has begun to show strong outcomes — Dr. Ato Forson

3 hours ago

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review approval Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review...

4 hours ago

AFP - PHILL MAGAKOE Road to 2026: Nigeria knuckle down as South Africa seek to claw back points

4 hours ago

Photos AFP & RFI - Montage RFI Côte d’Ivoire presidential race begins amid rising tensions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line