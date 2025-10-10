ModernGhana logo
Fri, 10 Oct 2025

Increasing age limit for GAF recruitment will affect productivity — Dr. Forkuo-Kwarteng

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Solomon Forkuo Kwarteng, has expressed concerns that increasing the age limit for recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will negatively impact the military's productivity.

Dr. Kwarteng insists that the current age limit should be strictly maintained to get the best out of the youth who will be enlisted.

The proposal to increase the age limit was made by Communications Minister Sam Nartey George and supported by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi.

They suggested that the current maximum age limit should be increased to 35 years.

According to the current recruitment guidelines for GAF, the maximum age is 25 years for non-tradesmen and 27 years for tradesmen.

However Dr. Kwarteng during a discussion on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FMs morning Show Nyansapo on Friday noted that increasing the age limit will not benefit the country.

"Most Ghanaians at 35 to 40 years get confused with their lives, and so enlisting them at that age will not help the country's security system," he stated.

"The age limit must be maintained to get effective outcomes from the youth who will get the chance to serve."He maintained.

