NPP flagbearer race: ‘Ballot positions don’t really matter’ — Nana Akomea

A member of the campaign team of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Akomea, has said that ballot positions will not play any significant role in determining the outcome of the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer primaries.

According to him, the positions of candidates on the ballot are only procedural and will not influence the choice of delegates.

Speaking to the media before the balloting on Friday, October 10, Nana Akomea, however, noted that securing the first or last spot could make campaign communication easier.

“The numbers really do not matter. If people want to vote for you, wherever you are, they will look for you.

“If I have my way, I would like either the first position or the last position, simply because it is easier to communicate. But otherwise, whatever number that you have, your people will look for you and vote for you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the balloting placed Dr. Bawumia in the third position ahead of the January 31, 2026 contest.

Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong picked the first spot, followed by Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong took the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.