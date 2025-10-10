ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: ‘Ballot positions don’t really matter’ — Nana Akomea

NPP Nana Akomea, member of Dr. Bawumias NPP flagbearer campaign team
FRI, 10 OCT 2025
Nana Akomea, member of Dr. Bawumia's NPP flagbearer campaign team

A member of the campaign team of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Akomea, has said that ballot positions will not play any significant role in determining the outcome of the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer primaries.

According to him, the positions of candidates on the ballot are only procedural and will not influence the choice of delegates.

Speaking to the media before the balloting on Friday, October 10, Nana Akomea, however, noted that securing the first or last spot could make campaign communication easier.

“The numbers really do not matter. If people want to vote for you, wherever you are, they will look for you.

“If I have my way, I would like either the first position or the last position, simply because it is easier to communicate. But otherwise, whatever number that you have, your people will look for you and vote for you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the balloting placed Dr. Bawumia in the third position ahead of the January 31, 2026 contest.

Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong picked the first spot, followed by Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong took the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Galamsey has not increased under NDC; the fight has improved — Kwakye Ofosu

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Don’t hoard educational materials in your stores — Education Minister cautions d...

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Ed...

2 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng NPP flagbearer race: ‘Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign is driven by an act of God’ — ...

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, member of Dr. Bawumias NPP flagbearer campaign team NPP flagbearer race: ‘Ballot positions don’t really matter’ — Nana Akomea

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye ‘We can’t allow NDC to fail on health’ — Miracles Aboagye fumes over NHIA breakd...

2 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mahama’s reset agenda has begun to show strong outcomes — Dr. Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review approval Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF, expecting $385m after fifth review...

3 hours ago

AFP - PHILL MAGAKOE Road to 2026: Nigeria knuckle down as South Africa seek to claw back points

3 hours ago

Photos AFP & RFI - Montage RFI Côte d’Ivoire presidential race begins amid rising tensions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line