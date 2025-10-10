ModernGhana logo
CDA Consult urges Ghanaians to make regular health screening a lifestyle

By Frank Atiase
General News Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult
FRI, 10 OCT 2025
Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has called on the public to make regular health screening a lifestyle rather than a once-a-year event tied to special awareness campaigns.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, urged stakeholders — including employers, labour unions, trade associations, traditional and religious institutions — to adopt routine health screening as part of their organizational culture.

He explained that in partnership with Rabito Clinics, CDA Consult has launched a holistic health advocacy campaign to promote consistent health screening, particularly for early detection of breast cancer. The initiative seeks to shift public perception from treating screening as an occasional activity to embracing it as a continuous health management practice.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News, Mr. Ameyibor, a holistic health advocate, emphasized that timely screenings can make a significant difference in health outcomes, potentially adding years to one’s life. He noted that early detection through regular checkups such as mammograms remains vital for effective treatment and improved survival rates.

He encouraged individuals not to wait for designated awareness months before getting screened, stressing that consistent screening should become a normal part of personal and family health routines.

“Let us all take proactive steps for holistic health. Spouses must show interest in the welfare of their partners, parents in their children, and children in their parents. Employers must care about the well-being of their staff, and employees must also look out for one another. Let us all support the national orientation for holistic health under the theme, ‘Your health: our collective responsibility,’” Mr. Ameyibor said.

He added that regular screenings contribute to healthier communities by identifying health issues early, which often leads to less intensive treatment and better recovery prospects.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, Mr. Banguu Delle, disclosed that Rabito Clinic and CDA Consult have developed a comprehensive follow-up plan for participants in their free breast cancer screening programme for journalists. The initiative ensures that those screened continue to receive care and support after the exercise.

Mr. Delle explained that participants will receive timely communication of results, professional counselling, and, where necessary, referrals for further medical evaluation. Those with normal results will be encouraged to maintain regular checkups and will be provided with educational materials on breast health.

He added that a database will be created for participants to facilitate annual screening invitations, ongoing monitoring, and targeted follow-up care. High-risk participants will receive personalized support, while all will be encouraged to adhere to age-specific screening schedules.

Mr. Delle said Rabito Clinic and CDA Consult will also collaborate with other healthcare facilities to ensure smooth referrals and continuity of care.

He urged journalists, especially women, to take advantage of the upcoming free breast cancer screenings scheduled at various media houses — Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, October 15; Daily Graphic on Thursday, October 16; Channel One TV on Wednesday, October 22; and Multimedia (Joy FM) on Wednesday, October 29.

