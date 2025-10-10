GTDC Boss Prof. Kobby Mensah urges stronger collaboration to drive Ghana’s tourism growth

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Prof. Kobby Mensah, has called for greater collaboration among tourism, travel, and hospitality stakeholders to re-organize and professionalize Ghana’s tourism industry for sustainable growth.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Dzifa Abla Gomashie, at the ASKY Airlines and Amadeus Agency Forum in Accra, Prof. Mensah described tourism as a “multi-sectoral and diverse industry” that connects several key areas of national development, including finance, health, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

“If you want to have a picture of how big the sector is, look at the needs of the citizen vis-à-vis the visitor. The visitor requires the same things as the citizen — health services, financial products, and telecommunication. So technically, tourism is the biggest sector in every economy,” he noted.

The event brought together more than 200 CEOs and senior executives from Ghana’s leading travel agencies, airlines, and tourism companies. It aimed to strengthen partnerships between ASKY Airlines, Amadeus, and local agents within the aviation and travel ecosystem.

Prof. Mensah emphasized that the government’s new “Black Star Experience” initiative seeks to transform Ghana into a year-round tourism destination rather than one that peaks only in December. To support this vision, he said the GTDC is developing digital platforms to enhance visitor engagement and encourage repeat travel.

“We are developing the Ghana Tourism Marketplace to onboard every vendor in the sector. This will allow us to capture visitor data, engage them continuously, and promote new experiences,” he explained.

He further revealed that the Ghana Tourism Investment Platform has been launched to connect investors with tourism projects nationwide. According to him, the platform encourages communities and investors to list heritage sites, eco-parks, and attractions to attract private investment beyond hotels and resorts.

Prof. Mensah urged all stakeholders to embrace innovation, investment, and collaboration.

“When we bring the totality of our services together — from airlines to hospitality, from telcos to finance — we can truly deliver the Black Star Experience and position Ghana as Africa’s most welcoming destination,” he said.

The ASKY and Amadeus Partnership Forum served as a platform for travel consultants, ticketing agents, and tourism ecosystem partners to review progress, share insights, and strengthen collaboration. A key highlight was the recognition of the Top Six Highest-Selling Travel Agents in Ghana, whose performance continues to drive growth for ASKY Airlines and Amadeus.

Stakeholders also shared insights with Prof. Mensah, which, according to organizers, will help shape policy direction and strengthen collaboration across the travel and tourism value chain.