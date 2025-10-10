EU Ambassador Rune Skinnebach applauds Ghana for progress toward abolishing death penalty

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has praised Ghana for the strides it has made toward completely abolishing the death penalty, describing the country’s progress as a powerful statement of its commitment to human rights and justice.

In a message to mark World Day Against the Death Penalty on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Mr. Skinnebach said Ghana’s stance on capital punishment reflected deep respect for human dignity and the belief in rehabilitation rather than retribution.

“This day is a moment to applaud Ghana’s progress towards abolitionism and to continue our advocacy for a world free of state-sanctioned killing,” he said. Quoting French philosopher Albert Camus, the envoy added, “What then is capital punishment but the most premeditated of murders, to which no criminal’s deed, however calculated it may be, can be compared?”

Mr. Skinnebach commended Ghana for being “abolitionist in practice” for over three decades, noting that the last known execution in the country occurred in 1993. He further highlighted Ghana’s human rights record, describing it as one of the strongest in the region.

In 2023, Ghana’s Parliament voted to remove the death penalty from the Criminal and Other Offences Act and the Armed Forces Act, effectively replacing all existing death sentences with life imprisonment for 176 inmates — 170 men and six women.

Despite this significant milestone, the EU Ambassador noted that the country’s Constitution still prescribes the death penalty for high treason. He expressed optimism that Ghana’s political leadership would take the final legislative steps to abolish capital punishment entirely.

“The total abolition of capital punishment remains incomplete, as the Constitution of Ghana still provides for high treason to be punishable by death. We are hopeful that the final legislative steps can follow, as Ghana’s political direction has long been clear on the matter,” he said.

The EU envoy noted that the international community was steadily moving toward full abolition, with 26 African countries having already removed the death penalty from their laws. He mentioned Zimbabwe’s abolition in December 2024, as well as Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire’s accession to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

“In February 2025, Kenya’s Parliament established a task force to review its national legislation on the death penalty. Today, the majority of the world’s nations have abolished it in law or practice,” Mr. Skinnebach said.

He announced that the next World Congress Against the Death Penalty will be held in Paris in July 2026, following a regional congress in Japan this November, both aimed at intensifying global advocacy for abolition.

Mr. Skinnebach underscored the fundamental flaws of capital punishment, describing it as irreversible and incompatible with the right to life. “The death penalty is cruel, inhuman, and degrading. History is full of tragic examples of judicial errors that led to the execution of innocent people. Evidence shows it does not deter crime more effectively than imprisonment,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the EU’s partnership with Ghana, built on shared values of justice, democracy, and respect for human dignity, and urged the government to complete the process by amending the Constitution and acceding to the ICCPR’s Second Optional Protocol.

“The EU stands ready to continue working with Ghana in advancing a justice system that protects life and upholds the highest standards of human rights,” Mr. Skinnebach said.