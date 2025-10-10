Ilhan Omar Represents the Totality of 400 Years of African Experience in The United States

For most of the period that Continental Africans have been domiciled right here in the erstwhile European New World, presently renamed the Americas and, in our particular instance and present context, The United States of America, our humanity and our rights in society have been routinely ignored and ridden roughshod over, except, of course, when it came to the recognition of African Presence in The United States as Industrial Commodities or Merchandise. Indeed, it was for this reason that the barbarous lynching of African People in the United States for generations and centuries was heartily celebrated like a Christocenrtic Fiesta Bonfire with Barbecues and Drinks by White Americans like the Present-Day Conservative Right-Wing Republicans.

It was thus not for absolutely nothing that the genius African American Blues Singer Billie Holiday understandably sang the immortalized classic titled “Strange Fruit.” Rendering the latter song in an idyllic and near-childlike manner with understated surreality was just about the most effective and appropriate manner to proffer a full-throated encapsulation of the most horrendous experience of Global Africans right here in the United States of America. It is therefore tantamount to plain heresy for anybody to even dare to suggest that, somehow, each and every bona fide American citizen or legal resident, including Native Americans, for whom this writer has incontinent fondness, ought to have felt an unspeakable sense of disconsolate grief for the recent admittedly gruesome and horrific assassination of Mr. Charles James Kirk (1993-2025) - aka Charlie Kirk.

The problem here, though, is that for most Black People hereabouts in The United States of America, the Charlie Kirk Assassination was “All a White Thing.” This is why the teaching of the Republican Party-Proscribed Critical Race Theory (CRT), as an indispensable means of sensitizing an apparently pathologically narcissistic and thoroughgoing Fascist White American Society - and here, we take pains to emphasize “Fascist White Americans” - to the unignorable fact that both Black and White Americans, to a remarkable extent, morally, emotionally and psychologically live in two completely different worlds, our spatial agglomeration or geographical and geopolitical corporate mutuality - actually “salad-like” intimacy - as American Citizens notwithstanding.

Plus, the fact that it is widely known and acknowledged that the savagely slain 31-year-old Mr. Kirk, reputed to have been worth far in excess of some $94-million, was decidedly and perhaps even genetically and unspeakably Anti-Black and Non-White Bigot whose Neo-Nazi-like and incendiary rhetoric was strikingly reminiscent of the VERY BAD DAYS, when African People like this author could primarily be envisaged in the same manner as a deer hunter’s trophy stuck into the wall of a rural white American community watering hole or bistro as a decor and a sheer mark of pride and bravado, I suppose.

In short, nearly a century-and-half Post-Juneteenth, Americans like Mr. Kirk, who could very well have been this author’s own son, although he had never heard of his name prior to his violent death, continued to contemptuously and despicably treat legitimately and statutorily immortalized and globally celebrated bona fide Americans like The Rev.-Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., like discarded furniture on a garbage dump, that is, virtually as inanimate objects deserving of being indiscriminately treated as being as good and relevant as cadavers. I make an exception of canines as the ones that not very long ago, Vice-President J D Vance was widely reported by the media to have claimed to be the staple diet of legal Haitian refugees in the United States of America. The preceding sentiments, unarguably ideologically underpin the genocidal agenda of the so-called Make American Great Again (MAGA) Movement, entailing the complete erasure of the history of the seminal contribution of Continental Africans to Modern and Contemporary American Civilization and Culture.

In short, the thesis of this article is that in order to practically and realistically appreciate the intellectual and the ideological purview and perspective of Democratic Congressional Representative, Ms. Ilhan Omar, from the State of Minnesota, one has to critically appreciate the totality of the African and the African American Experience over the past 400 years, or perhaps even more. The fact and the truth of the matter is that Ms. Omar organically embodies the simmering and the boiling-point anger of those of us whose African Ancestors and their Relatives prepared the sumptuous meal that is Contemporary United States of America, in the inimitably poetic words of Mr. James Langston Hughes, The Bard of Harlem, New York, and the greatest African American Blues Poet of the Twentieth Century, but have never really been invited to the dinner table, let alone to partake of the same.

We also have on ineradicable and indelible record that the late Mr. Kirk had declared the watershed and the epochally momentous landmark event of “Juneteenth,” that is, the indisputably glorious Emancipation of African People from America’s Chattel Slavocracy, to have constituted a morally unpardonable blunder on the part of President Abraham Lincoln and the rest of the Progressive White-American Left-Wing Leaders of the Most Benighted and unspeakably Primitive Period in Postcolonial American History. Now, there is an ironic twist and edge here for a people who had not very long before, had had to battle for their own emancipation from wantonly exploitative British Colonial and Economic Imperialism.

But that is not the main focus of our brief conversation here, Dear Reader, except to tangentially opine that it is this kind of morally depraved and civically unconscionable mentality that makes the teaching of the much-maligned Critical Race Theory (CRT) an invaluable component of a humanistic education right here in the United States of America and, to be certain, all the over the world. You see, without a solid academic and intellectual, as well as a comprehensive multicultural foundation, what presently passes for Humanities Education would be effectively a morally bankrupt exercise in futility.

Which is why this Catholic-educated author who even once considered becoming a Catholic priest, having been born into the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, could not be grateful enough to his Presbyterian Clergyman Maternal Grandfather, in retrospect, for his wise counsel that Catholicism was the moral equivalent of “Psychological Deadbeat Daddyism,” when I recently came across a news report in which Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, of the New York City Archdiocese, was quoted as claiming that Mr. Kirk was an American Hero who deserved to be celebrated. Could this be an “Irish Tribal Thing”?

The Donald J. Trump-championed unabashedly racist and fascist ideology of Make America Great Again, has a clearly unintended ironic twist to it, by the way, which is the fact that it conspicuously, albeit understatedly, celebrates the genius and the racial supremacy of the Continental Africans who built American Civilization and Culture almost single-handedly and from scratch (A. Leon Higginbotham’s “In the Matter of Color”). The ideology and the spirit of MAGA is obviously built on White Inferiority and a Crisis of White Identity deliberately and delusively massaged and pretentiously paraded globally in the form of Neo-Nazi collective self-gratification in Tocquevillean parlance.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

