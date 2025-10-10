Teaching Against Galamsey: Rethinking Ghana’s Curriculum for Environmental Citizenship

Ghana spends millions of Ghana cedis on cleaning up water for consumption. According to the managing director of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), about 50% of the water treated by the company is affected by illegal mining activities. Illegal mining is not merely an environmental issue; it is a civic crisis. Farmers cannot use rivers poisoned with mercury, polluted water cannot sustain communities, and destroyed forests cannot support future generations. Declaring security zones or imposing bans may address symptoms temporarily, but long-term change requires education that transforms values, behaviors, and mindsets (Kitcher & Halvorsen, 2025). By embedding galamsey awareness into social studies and leveraging innovative approaches like PBL, Ghana can begin to build a generation equipped to protect its natural resources and demand accountability from leaders.

Ghana’s fight against galamsey, illegal small-scale mining, has been a long and arduous journey. For years, our nation has struggled against the devastating effects of this practice, which has polluted rivers, destroyed farmlands, and left communities vulnerable to long-term environmental and health hazards. Despite government campaigns, widespread demonstrations, and even recent proposals to declare galamsey areas as security zones, the menace persists. The struggle is not only political and economic but also deeply social, and it raises the critical question: how do we prepare future generations to resist and ultimately end this practice?

Children are the future leaders of Ghana, yet they are often excluded from national conversations on critical issues such as galamsey (illegal mining). If we truly aspire to end this destructive practice, our efforts must begin with the curriculum that shapes young minds. The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.7 emphasizes that by 2030, all learners should acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to promote sustainable development and global citizenship. Aligning Ghana’s curriculum with this vision is therefore crucial. The nation’s social studies curriculum, which is compulsory for all students, offers a powerful platform for achieving this objective. Beyond teaching history, geography, and governance, social studies can serve as a transformative civic education tool, one that empowers young people to think critically, act responsibly, and become environmentally conscious citizens committed to protecting their communities and the planet

One of the most effective ways to achieve this is through Project-based Learning (PBL). Unlike rote memorization, PBL invites students to explore real-world problems through inquiry, collaboration, and hands-on engagement. Scholars such as Krajcik and Halvorsen et al. argue that PBL allows students to acquire deep knowledge by working on meaningful projects that culminate in authentic presentations. This approach is already gaining traction in many developed countries, and it is time Ghana embraced it fully in the fight against galamsey.

Imagine a classroom project guided by the question: How can we help protect our rivers from the harmful effects of galamsey? Students would analyze the causes and consequences of illegal mining, drawing from scientific articles, interviews with community leaders, and government reports. Working in groups, they would examine how mercury and cyanide poisoning affect aquatic life, threaten human health, and undermine food security. They could then propose solutions, awareness campaigns, community clean-up initiatives, or policy recommendations, and present them to local leaders, environmental groups, or their own school communities. Such projects would not only deepen their understanding of civic responsibility but also empower them to take ownership of the issue.

The value of this approach goes beyond academics. PBL cultivates the very civic values our society desperately needs: responsibility, respect, empathy, teamwork, and problem-solving. PBL has the potential to teach students that they are not passive observers of Ghana’s challenges but active participants in shaping solutions. In this way, classrooms and extracurricular spaces become microcosms of democracy, preparing students for the roles they will play as citizens and leaders.

In conclusion, if we are serious about ending galamsey, we must rethink how we teach. Our classrooms can be the starting point of this national transformation. The Ministry of Education and NACCA should rethink the standards-based curriculum, which is already project-based. Still, they should ensure that subjects such as these are taught or discussed in the curriculum. The fight will not be won by policies alone but by nurturing young people who understand the stakes, feel the urgency, and are equipped to act. Education must become our strongest weapon in protecting the environment and securing the future.

Saviour Kitcher,

PhD Student, Curriculum, Instruction, and Teacher Education

Michigan State University

FIFA-Licensed Player agent