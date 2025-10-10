ModernGhana logo
Youth urged to shun negative lifestyles to avoid future problems

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Apostle Prosper Agbaglo DogbeyApostle Prosper Agbaglo Dogbey

The Evangelism Director of Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle Prosper Agbaglo Dogbey, has urged Ghanaian youth to live in righteousness and avoid lifestyles that could destroy their future.

“As youth, I encourage you to live in righteousness and contribute your quota towards national development rather than engaging in negativities such as hard drugs and alcoholism, which would affect your future,” he said.

Apostle Dogbey expressed concern that many young people, including women, were increasingly resorting to drug abuse and other harmful habits instead of focusing on building meaningful careers.

“It is sad that many young men and even women have resorted to taking hard drugs and other substances instead of building their future careers so they can contribute their quota towards national development. We need manpower resources to help build mother Ghana, and it therefore behooves the youth to support every effort to improve the standard of living in the country,” he stated.

He made these remarks during the launch of the Annual Akwambo Festival of the Chiefs and people of Agona Brahabekume, a farming community in the Agona East District of the Central Region, last Sunday.

Speaking on the festival’s theme, Water and Sanitation, Apostle Dogbey emphasized that providing potable drinking water and keeping the environment clean must go hand in hand with promoting moral uprightness among the youth.

“As we think of providing potable drinking water for the community, we must also sensitize the youth to shun negative lifestyles. We need morally upright young people to build a formidable community that supports the vision of ensuring our people live in a healthy environment,” he said.

He further noted that celebrating Ghana’s cultural values with morality would help preserve the nation’s heritage and inspire future generations.

“If we celebrate our cultural values and identity with morality, we can portray our principles as Ghanaians and Africans. Our generations to come will be proud of us and build upon what we leave as a better legacy. I therefore advise the youth across the country to uphold cultural values and traditions as their heritage and support both human and infrastructural development,” Apostle Dogbey added.

Touching on the issue of illegal mining, he called on political leaders to work together to protect lands and river bodies from further destruction.

The Chief of Agona Brahabekume, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Nana Dodu Asare V, announced that this year’s Akwambo Festival would be used to raise funds to construct additional boreholes to provide clean water for the community. He appealed to citizens of Agona Brahabekume, both home and abroad, to support the initiative.

The Omankrado of Agona Brahabekume, Nana Kobby Abbiw, commended the youth for their discipline, describing it as exemplary.

“Our youth are respectful due to their good upbringing from home. I therefore urge everyone attending this year’s festival, scheduled for late December 2025, to dress modestly and uphold our cultural values,” he said.

