Ghana launches HPV Vaccine campaign to protect 2.4million girls from cervical cancer

Ghana has launched its first nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to protect millions of girls from cervical cancer.

The campaign, which began on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, is being implemented by the Ghana Health Service in partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF.

Spanning five days, the nationwide exercise aims to reach 2.4 million girls aged 9 to 14 years, both in and out of school, with free, life-saving HPV vaccines.

Following the campaign, the vaccine will be integrated into Ghana’s routine immunisation schedule for 9-year-old girls to ensure sustained and equitable protection for future generations.

Health workers across the country have been deployed to deliver the vaccine through schools, community health centres, and mobile outreach teams, ensuring that even girls in hard-to-reach areas are covered.

Speaking on behalf of Gavi, Martin Morand, Senior Country Manager for Ghana, said the launch marks a major milestone in the global fight against cervical cancer.

He noted that Ghana’s action “turns promise into progress,” adding that “each girl vaccinated helps to end a long-standing cycle of disease across Africa.”

He said over 60 million girls have already been vaccinated globally with Gavi’s support, and Ghana’s inclusion “moves us closer to saving 1.4 million lives by 2025.”

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana, with an estimated 3,000 new cases and 1,800 deaths every year.

The HPV vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization, protects against the virus types responsible for most cervical cancer cases.

Health experts emphasize that vaccinating girls before exposure to the virus is the most effective step in reducing cervical cancer rates and preventing future deaths.

Pauliina Mulhovo, UNICEF Representative, OiC, described the launch as a significant milestone in Ghana’s public health journey, reaffirming the country’s commitment to safeguard the health and dignity of every girl.

She said Ghana has secured 2.5 million doses of the HPV vaccine with UNICEF support, enough to cover all eligible girls and prevent an estimated 40,000 future deaths.

She emphasized that the campaign’s success depends on strong community engagement, calling on traditional leaders, educators, civil society, media, and healthcare workers to play active roles in mobilization.

“Every girl deserves the chance to live her dreams — free from the threat of cervical cancer,” she stated.

Dr. Fiona Braka, WHO Representative in Ghana, commended the government for its leadership, noting that “every dose of the HPV vaccine brings us closer to a future free from cervical cancer.”

She reiterated that vaccination, combined with screening and early treatment, offers girls a strong start in life and “a true gift of health for generations to come.”

Ghana’s campaign aligns with the global effort to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat and follows similar initiatives launched in Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Across these Gavi-supported countries, studies show that for every 1,000 girls vaccinated, 17 future deaths can be prevented, a powerful indicator of the vaccine’s long-term impact.

The Ministry of Health, WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF are urging parents and communities nationwide to ensure that every eligible girl receives the HPV vaccine during the campaign and beyond.