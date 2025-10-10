France’s Mbappé urges team to focus on a win against Azerbaijan

France skipper Kylian Mbappé urged his teammates to focus on victory over Azerbaijan – who have never qualified for the World Cup – in Friday's Group D qualifying match for the 2026 tournament, rather than on racking up a big score.

Azerbaijan lie 122 places below second-placed France in the Fifa world rankings and the Group D minnows visit the Parc des Princes in Paris with a point from their two games against Ukraine and Iceland in September.

"They held Ukraine to a 1-1 draw and we didn't exactly have an easy time when we beat Ukraine," said Mbappé.

"The match against Azerbaijan is a match that's simply worth three points and the challenge isn't to score lots of goals," added the Real Madrid striker. "But of course, if we can, that's what we'll do."

Mbappé has scored 52 times for France since making his debut in March 2017 against Luxembourg, putting the 26-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star five goals from equalling Olivier Giroud's record of 57.

"I'll match the record at some point," said Mbappé, as he prepared to represent his country for the 93rd time. "I'm not offering up anything earth-shattering when I say that I can score goals against anyone. I'll beat the record at some point. Maybe against Azerbaijan, who knows."

2026 World Cup: Mbappé stars as France squeak past Iceland to lead Group D

France, who lost the 2022 World Cup final to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, lead the qualifying pool following victories over Ukraine and Iceland.

Mbappé was the key man in the victory over the Scandinavians at the Parc des Princes on 9 September.

He swept home a penalty on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Andri Gudjohnsen's opener for the visitors and set up Bradley Barcola for a tap-in after a blistering counter-attack midway through the second half.

Deschamps' swan song

After Friday night's encounter with Azerbaijan, France will play in Iceland on Monday in the fourth of the six-game qualifying phase for the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

The tournament next summer, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be France's last withDidier Deschamps at the helm.

The former France midfielder, who captained the 1998 World Cup-winning team, took over as manager in 2012 and steered the national side to victory in Russia 2018.

Zidane's son describes pride of playing for Algeria in quest for 2026 World Cup

The 56-year-old said on the eve of the clash against Azerbaijan that he had adapted to the habits of young players during his tenure.

"Players are more sure of themselves, they have more confidence," Deschamps told the French news agency AFP . "Before, young players did what we told them to do and that was it. Now they're more comfortable because they are ready earlier, they play earlier, they're more mature."

He added: "It is by adapting to players who are inevitably getting younger – since I am getting older – that you navigate between not being an old fool, nor a fake youngster."

Teams from Europe will have 16 spots at the 2026 World Cup. The winner of each of the 12 groups qualifies directly for the month-long tournament. The remaining four spots will be decided through play-offs in March 2026 involving 16 teams.