[VIDEO] "If you can wait, leave!" — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to speed up the burial service

A solemn funeral service turned dramatic when a Ghanaian pastor lost his temper after a mourner interrupted proceedings during the burial of a church member.

In a video circulating on social media, a sympathizer was heard urging the pastor to hasten the church’s final rites so that others could perform their own ceremonies before leaving the cemetery.

The pastor, visibly angered by the comment, rebuked the man, insisting that the church’s protocol must be respected. He declared that since the deceased had been a committed member of the congregation, the church was obligated to perform its full rites before anyone else.

“If you’re in a hurry, you can leave the cemetery and return when we’re finished,” the pastor retorted.

He maintained that the deceased deserved to be properly honored, saying, “We must honor them properly because they served in the house of God.”