'These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see' — Family of slain Immigration Officer angry over court delays

Tension is mounting following the latest court sitting in the murder case of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, as the deceased’s family has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the pace and handling of the legal process.

After the hearing, a visibly distressed relative of the late officer spoke to the media, accusing the authorities of protecting the accused and delaying justice.

“These are Bright Aweh’s slippers. He should wait and see,” she fumed, her words echoing the family’s growing anger and impatience.

She further accused the police and court of shielding the accused, adding, “The police should continue with their stand of protecting him—and even do the same when he is dead and sent to the mortuary.”

The family called for swift and fair administration of justice, urging the judiciary to transfer the case to a higher court if the current one lacks jurisdiction.

The murder of Officer Amoah has sparked widespread calls for transparency and urgency in the ongoing legal process.

His family maintains that they will not rest until justice is fully served.