ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see' — Family of slain Immigration Officer angry over court delays

General News These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see — Family of slain Immigration Officer angry over court delays
FRI, 10 OCT 2025

Tension is mounting following the latest court sitting in the murder case of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, as the deceased’s family has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the pace and handling of the legal process.

After the hearing, a visibly distressed relative of the late officer spoke to the media, accusing the authorities of protecting the accused and delaying justice.

“These are Bright Aweh’s slippers. He should wait and see,” she fumed, her words echoing the family’s growing anger and impatience.

She further accused the police and court of shielding the accused, adding, “The police should continue with their stand of protecting him—and even do the same when he is dead and sent to the mortuary.”

The family called for swift and fair administration of justice, urging the judiciary to transfer the case to a higher court if the current one lacks jurisdiction.

The murder of Officer Amoah has sparked widespread calls for transparency and urgency in the ongoing legal process.

His family maintains that they will not rest until justice is fully served.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Movie legends: Fred Amugi and Agya Koo [VIDEO] Fred Amugi explains why he refused to act with Agya Koo in the same movi...

2 hours ago

Renowned actor, Ricky Adelayitar 'People get disappointed when they realize I’m not a stammerer in real life' – A...

2 hours ago

VIDEO If you can wait, leave! — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to speed up the burial service [VIDEO] "If you can wait, leave!" — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to spe...

2 hours ago

These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see — Family of slain Immigration Officer angry over court delays 'These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see' — Family of slain Imm...

3 hours ago

The protesters have urged Moroccos King Mohammed VI to begin fundamental reforms. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP) Morocco youth ask for king's ear at fresh protests

6 hours ago

Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project

6 hours ago

Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September

6 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education GETFUND to finance Free SHS — Haruna Iddrisu

6 hours ago

UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings  

7 hours ago

Murdered Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah Police yet to receive and send report murdered Immigration Officer to AG 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line