Finding Home in Ghana: The Igbo Experience of Love, Hustle, and Survival

To be Igbo is to be driven, restless, and resourceful. And for many Igbo’s, Ghana has become more than just a neighboring country it has become a second home. Yet, like any home found and not inherited, it comes with both comfort and conflict.

You will find them almost everywhere at bus stops, around markets, in traffic lights, or tucked into kiosks on quiet corners. Selling phone accessories, chargers, earphones, power banks, phone cases Igbo’s have found a way to turn street corners into profit centers. But beyond the phone accessories business lays a deeper story one of migration, adaptation, love, frustration, and unshakable resilience.

Why Ghana Feels Like Home
Many Igbo’s, especially from the southeastern part of Nigeria, have settled in Ghana for reasons both personal and economic. Whether it’s escaping Nigeria’s unstable economy or simply chasing greener pastures, Ghana presents a kind of calm that’s rare in West Africa.

Peace and Stability
Ghana is one of the few African countries that has enjoyed relatively peaceful democratic transitions for over two decades. For many Igbo’s who come from a region marked by political and economic uncertainty, this peace is priceless. Here, they can breathe, hustle, and build without fear of police extortion or violent unrest.

Open Market System
Ghana’s informal economy is welcoming. From Circle in Accra to Race Course in Kumasi, Igbo’s has found fertile ground to thrive. The phone accessories business, in particular, has become an Igbo signature. Walk down any busy street, and chances are you’ll find an Igbo trader with a well-stocked stall, ready to up sell with charm, speed, and savvy.

Familiar Culture
Despite differences in language and customs, Ghana and Igbo cultures share several values: respect for elders, communal life, vibrant marketplaces, and strong family ties. These similarities make it easier for Igbo’s to integrate to speak Pidgin, build friendships, and even marry into local communities.

Why it’s Also Complicated
I love Ghana, but I hate it too,” says Chuka, a 31-year-old phone accessory trader in Lapaz. “This place gave me a new life, but sometimes it reminds me that I don’t belong.”

This duality defines the Igbo experience in Ghana gratitude mixed with subtle rejection.

Unspoken Discrimination
Despite their contributions to the economy, many Igbo’s face discrimination from immigration policies that target foreigners, to occasional xenophobic attitudes masked as “Ghana First” rhetoric. Their success is sometimes seen as a threat rather than a contribution.

Harassment and Uncertainty
There have been documented instances of shop closures and clampdowns specifically aimed at foreign traders, especially Nigerians. For many Igbo’s who have no other source of income, this brings a sense of instability and constant fear of being forced to leave or start over again.

Never Fully Accepted
No matter how long one stays, speaks the language, or contributes to the local economy, there’s always a line that cannot be crossed. Citizenship is hard to obtain. Political rights are limited. And when tensions rise as they occasionally do foreigners are the first to be blamed.

The Phone Accessories Business: Igbo Resilience on Display

A small shop. A plastic chair. A tray of chargers, earpieces, and screen protectors. These are the tools of survival for many Igbo’s in Ghana.

The phone accessories business is a master class in low-capital, high turnover entrepreneurship. It allows Igbo’s, especially young men with limited formal education, to start small and grow steadily. Some started with just ₵200 and now send money home regularly, support extended families, and even build houses in Nigeria.

This business is also symbolic of adaptability, hustle, and innovation. In a digital age, phone accessories are in constant demand, and the Igbo’s know how to ride the wave.

Love. Hate. But Still, Home.
To be Igbo in Ghana is to walk a fine line between acceptance and exclusion, between gratitude and frustration. But it’s also to embody the African spirit of anywhere belle faces the ability to survive and thrive in any environment.

For many, Ghana is not perfect. It tests patience, limits rights, and sometimes makes you feel like a stranger. But it also gives life, income, relationships, and peace.

And sometimes, that’s enough to call it home.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical /Science communicator
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama

