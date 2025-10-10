Evidence & Claims Supporting the Existence of a Third Term Agenda

Constitution Amendment Bill in 2006

There was indeed a constitutional review process in which amendments were proposed, one of which would have permitted presidents to seek a third term beyond the two term limit. The Nigerian Senate rejected the amendment in May 2006.

This is well documented in media and in later reflections by those involved.

Statements by Lawmakers & Others who say they were pressured

Former NASS (National Assembly) members (lawmakers) say they were lobbied or pressured to support the bill. Senator Olusola Adeyeye says lawmakers were offered bribes (initially N50 million, later N70 million each) to support the third term move. Bugaje (former lawmaker) has claimed that Obasanjo “looked for a third term,” that some of his associates or “agents” threatened lawmakers, etc.

Allegations of Financing & Mobilization

Some sources (e.g. anonymised ministers in conservative media) allege that government funds were used to finance the campaign for a third term; that some governors were strongly pushing it; that there was a “war chest” built.

Public / Political Discourse at the Time

The media, civil society groups, opposition parties, and some within the ruling party all discussed this potential.

It created enough controversy that its failure became a notable event in Nigerian constitutional and democratic politics.

Evidence & Claims Against / Denials

Obasanjo’s Own Denials

Over the years, Obasanjo has repeatedly denied that he ever personally sought a third term. Examples:

He claims no Nigerian, dead or alive, can produce evidence that he asked for it.

He has said he did not “mastermind” the third term plan, though he admits (in some statements) that some governors or others in his party pushed it.

He has also said that the “Third Term Bill” was not executed from the executive branch that it came from parts of the National Assembly.

Failure of the Amendment

The Senate and the House of Representatives rejected the amendment. The constitutional checks held. The political resistance (from within PDP, from civil society, media, etc.) was strong enough to prevent the constitutional change.

Lack of Direct Documentary Proof (e.g. signed by Obasanjo himself)

While many claim the plan was pushed, there does not seem to be, in public record or those claims widely accepted, a smoking gun document with Obasanjo’s signature explicitly ordering a third term change. Much of the evidence is from testimonies, leaks, or retrospective claims. (Though some of those are detailed.)

Issues & Ambiguities

“Knowing about it” vs. “Driving it”

One ambiguity is how much Obasanjo was personally orchestrating vs. being aware of initiatives by others. Some sources say he was less an active initiator and more someone who did not prevent others in the party/government from pushing the idea. Obasanjo sometimes frames his involvement in that way (“I knew about it but I did not initiate it”) in his denials.

Style of Political Influence

Even if he did not publicly announce or sign a “third term” request, many accounts say that influence, threats, inducements, and informal pressures were involved. Such indirect methods complicate establishing legal or formal evidence.

Memory, Retrospective Bias, Political Motives

Some of the claims come from people years afterward, which means memory may be biased, or statements may be shaped by later political alignment. Some of the people making accusations may have motivations (political opposition, etc.) In contrast, Obasanjo’s denials also serve to protect his legacy.

Evidence of Financial Bribes

These are serious claims (e.g. N50‑100 million to legislators) but depend on testimonies; proving them in court or via forensic audit is more difficult. Some testimonies exist, but corroborated public documentation (financial records) has been less visible.

Judging Credibility: How Likely Is It That There Was a Third Term Agenda?

On balance, given the preponderance of multiple sources (lawmakers, media, civil society), the existence of a constitutional amendment proposal addressing term limits, and claims of lobbying and inducements, it is quite credible that there was a significant push toward enabling a third term.

However, whether Obasanjo himself was the mastermind (i.e. driving every part of the agenda) is less clear and remains disputed. His own denials, and the failure of the amendment, suggest either that he backed away or was unable to push it through.

Conclusion

There is strong evidence that a third term agenda was seriously considered and partially acted upon during Obasanjo’s presidency (1999‑2007).

Obasanjo has maintained, repeatedly, that he did not initiate or personally drive it, although he sometimes admits knowing of the discussions.

The amendment failed, so legally he did not obtain a third term.

Many claims (about bribery, threats, mobilization) come from credible political actors, though some are harder to verify fully in documentary form.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science Communicator

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880