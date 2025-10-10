UDS’ FISU world cup winners receive hero welcome to Tamale 

The University for Development Studies (UDS) football team, crowned champions at the just-ended 2025 FISU Universities World Cup in China, received a rousing welcome on their return to Tamale on Thursday.

The triumphant team, accompanied by university officials, arrived at the Tamale International Airport to cheers, chants, and cultural displays as hundreds of students, staff, and residents thronged the streets to celebrate their historic victory.

The UDS delegation was officially received at the Airport by Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of the University, and other management members.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Al-Hassan lauded the players for their discipline, resilience, and dedication, noting that their success had brought immense pride not only to UDS but to the entire nation.

He said, “You have lifted the image of UDS and the Ghanaian youth. Competing on the global stage and coming home with such a remarkable performance is no small achievement. The university is proud of you, and we will continue to invest in sports to nurture even more talents.”

He emphasized that the team had made history by transforming their African championship glory into a world title setting a record that would be difficult to surpass.

Professor Al-Hassan said, “We are grateful to everyone, who supported this adventure, from President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the Ministry of Sports for helping us achieve this historic victory.”

The welcome ceremony featured a colourful procession through the principal streets of Tamale marked by drumming, dancing, and students waving miniature Ghana flags in celebration.

Many well-wishers, who joined the procession, commended the team and called for greater investment in sports development and talent identification across the university's campuses.

GNA