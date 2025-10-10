'I want to be recognised as sole widow' — Akosua Serwaa drags Lumba's family, Odo Bron to court

Akosua Serwaa, the wife of the late highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, has filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court against the head of the Fosu family, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and one Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, over her exclusion from the musician’s funeral arrangements.

In the writ, Akosua Serwaa Fosu is asking the court to declare her as the only surviving spouse of the late musician and the sole person entitled to perform his widowhood rites.

She stated that she and Daddy Lumba were legally married under German law at the Civil Marriage Registry in Bornheim, Germany, and lived together there as husband and wife. The union, she said, produced three children — Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, 31; Charlyn Fosu, 24; and Ciara Fosu, 20.

According to her statement of claim, the marriage remained valid and binding until Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025. Despite this, she alleges that she has been completely sidelined from all preparations for his burial and final funeral rites, which are scheduled for December 6, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa claims that Kofi Owusu Fosu, the family head, told her she would not be permitted to perform the widowhood rites — a role traditionally reserved for the legal wife.

Matters, she said, took a more disturbing turn when a woman identified as Odo Broni suddenly appeared after Lumba’s death, claiming to have been married to the late musician and to have had children with him.

The plaintiff argues that Odo Broni was never legally married to Daddy Lumba and therefore cannot claim any spousal rights. She insists that the decision by the family head to allow Odo Broni to perform widowhood rites is unlawful and a direct affront to her rights as the legitimate wife.

Akosua Serwaa further alleges that the two defendants have gone ahead with funeral preparations without consulting her and have even printed invitation cards listing Odo Broni’s contact details as the point of reference.

She maintains that unless the court steps in, she will be wrongfully stripped of her rightful recognition as Daddy Lumba’s legal spouse and denied the honour of performing her husband’s widowhood rites.

The case is expected to be heard in the coming weeks.