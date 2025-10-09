The disturbing paradox of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s ordeal

It may seem strange. But, one of the most disturbing questions in Nigeria’s contemporary political discourse has still remained why the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should continue to be in detention after five years, in spite of several court rulings that recommended his release. Kanu was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya in 2021. Since then, he has remained incarcerated under conditions that many international observers describe as both unlawful and inhumane. His health, by all credible accounts, is deteriorating rapidly. He is said to be in dire need of urgent medical attention. Yet, the Federal Government of Nigeria remains adamant, unmoved, unbending, and seemingly uninterested in either the humanitarian or legal implications of his continued detention. To add salt to injury, the Nigerian House of Representatives recently announced that it would debate Kanu’s need to go to hospital for treatment. Many Igbo sons and daughters see this as an insult to their sensibility. The mere fact that it has taken five years for the legislature even to consider deliberating on such a grave human issue speaks volumes about the state of the Nigerian federation and the precarious disposition of its democracy.

It is curious that a government which routinely grants bail to politicians and former public officials facing serious corruption charges that involve billions of naira would insist on keeping a mere political agitator indefinitely detained in a facility of the state security service, refusing him to attend a hospital of his choice. Even convicted prisoners, guilty of heinous crimes, are not treated that way: they are taken to hospital when they fall ill. The Nigerian Constitution and every international human rights convention to which Nigeria is signatory affirm that every citizen has a right to life and dignity, and that includes medical treatment. The government’s blatant refusal to comply with its own court rulings raises serious and important questions about the place of the Rule of Law in Nigeria. Detaining anyone indefinitely without due process, especially when his health is failing, violates both Section 34 of the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights conventions to which Nigeria is signatory. Section 34 emphasizes that every individual is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person, and accordingly, no person shall be subjected to torture, or to inhuman or degrading treatment. No person shall be held in slavery or servitude and no person shall be required to perform forced or compulsory labour. So, even by its own written commitment, the Nigerian state is under obligation to ensure that detainees are treated humanely. Kanu’s deteriorating health, therefore, should be treated as a humanitarian issue. His health cannot be treated as if it was a political bargaining chip because that is not what it is. Kanu’s alleged offences are still under legal contention. He is reportedly denied access to adequate healthcare. This in essence is a travesty of justice. This denial does not speak of justice: it speaks of vengeance. And vengeance can never be a state policy in any democratic society.

Many Nigerians, especially the Igbo of the South-East, have long since concluded that what is happening to Kanu is not just political, that it has ethnic colouration. They see in his ordeal the re-emergence of a dangerous undercurrent. They see in his neglect and pain the spirit of Igbophobia. They see in his desperation for justice the subtle and sometimes overt disdain the other Nigerian ethnicities have for Igbo people which coloured many national decisions about them since the end of the Nigerian civil war. For them, the issue goes beyond Nnamdi Kanu as an individual. It symbolizes their perceived marginalization, the alienation of the entire tribe within the Nigerian state which was what exactly prompted the cessation of 1967, and the subsequent civil war. The question then becomes: if this is not Igbophobia in “One Nigeria”, how else can all this be explained?

Many of us older people know that the Nigerian civil war which was fought between 1967 and 1970, was not just a military confrontation, it was a brutal redefinition of identity and belonging. The Igbo had declared the independent Republic of Biafra. After the war, they were confronted by the federal forces with the mantra of “no victor, no vanquished.” The aftermath of the civil war told a very different story that did not prove the mantra right. Reconstruction was selective. Reintegration was conditional. Reconciliation was superficial. The policies of “abandoned property,” the twenty-pound restitution, and the systemic exclusion of Igbo entrepreneurs and businessmen from the corridors of power ensured that the wound the war inflicted on both sides of the divide was never healed. Over the decades, the unhealed wound manifested itself in various ways. It was heard in the cries of marginalization. It was seen in the demands for restructuring, and eventually in the re-emergence of separatism that was championed by movements like IPOB.

Nnamdi Kanu’s rhetoric may be radical and, at times, provocative, but his message resonates deeply among many of the South-East citizens who feel shortchanged by the federation. For these people, Kanu has become the voice that dared to say loud and clear what others only whispered. His movement has gained momentum not necessarily because of his personal charisma but because his narrative reflected the widespread frustration and belief that the promise of equality and justice in Nigeria was only a mirage as far as they were concerned. That frustration is not new: only that it simply evolved with time. The truth is that when non-violent expressions of dissent are ignored or brutally suppressed, radicalization becomes inevitable. Come to think of it: the Federal Government’s approach to Kanu’s agitation saga has been remarkably inconsistent with its treatment of similar situations in other parts of the country. When armed herdsmen invade other people’s farmland, devastate their crops, rape their women and daughters and are ready to kill if confronted; when religious extremists are known to be beheading fellow citizens they consider as unbelievers because they practise a different religion, and bandit leaders who invade schools and colleges and ransack whole villages killing citizens, rendering women widows before their time and children orphans are apprehended, the state would rather opt for negotiation with them. The state would opt for rehabilitation. The state would opt for amnesty. In the Niger Delta, for instance, dialogue was extended to insurgents leading to an amnesty programme that helped stabilize the region. In contrast, the South-East has continued to bear testimony to only military raids, indefinite detentions, and collective punishment. This disparity reinforces the perception that the Nigerian state has one set of rules for Igbo issues which must be handled differently, not as a matter of national reconciliation but as a disciplinary measure against a defiant tribe. The important fact, however, is that if the law must be enforced, there should be a level playing ground and whatever is the law should be enforced evenly. Selective justice is the surest way to destroy the faith of the Igbo and all lovers of justice in the Nigerian system.

The government’s defenders have continued to argue that Kanu’s methods, particularly the inflammatory broadcasts and the sit-at-home orders that economically paralyzed the South-East, justify a firm response. But firmness is not synonymous with cruelty. What the federal government is doing to Nnamdi Kanu is called cruelty and it works against the spirit of the Nigerian constitution. The measure of a just society is not how it treats the compliant but how it treats the dissenting. Even the worst offenders have rights. To deny them is to erode the moral legitimacy of the state itself. If the Nigerian government had complied with the Court of Appeal’s ruling ordering Kanu’s release, it would have demonstrated both confidence and respect for the Rule of Law. Instead, the refusal to obey judicial orders has deepened the sense of alienation among the Igbo, confirming the suspicion that Nigeria’s justice system is nothing more than a tool of political convenience rather than an impartial institution, the hope of the common man.

But even at that, what makes this situation even more tragic is the total silence or, at best, the cowardly complicity of South-East governors. In moments when moral courage is demanded, they chose political expediency. Their failure to speak truth to power in defence of one of their own, and by extension their own very people, is both ignominious and disappointing. Some of them have gone as far as publicly distancing themselves from Kanu, branding him a troublemaker and a security threat, in a bid to curry favour with federal establishments. Yet, these same governors cannot deny that the insecurity plaguing the region today is partly a consequence of their own passivity. When people perceive that their leaders have abandoned them, they turn to alternative voices, even radical ones, for protection and direction.

The South-East governors have both moral and constitutional obligations to represent the interests of their people within the federation. But instead of forming a united front to demand justice and fairness for Kanu and the South-East, even if that meant reaching out to the ECOWAS court of justice or African Union, they were more preoccupied with personal survival and political calculations ahead of the 2027elections. They attend federal meetings, smile for the cameras, and issue tepid statements about peace, while their region burns in fear and uncertainty. Their silence has become a form of complicity. It emboldens the federal authorities to continue their repression, knowing that there will be no coordinated resistance from those who should be the loudest defenders of their people. Why, for instance, can’t the governors reach out to the ECOWAS court of justice or the African Union if the federal government refuses to bend to its own laws?

The result of what has been going on is traumatic, even tragic: the people from a certain region feel abandoned by the central government and also by their own tribal leaders. The federal government, driven by political calculations and historical insecurities, refuses to show compassion or justice; the regional leaders, driven by fear of losing favour with their masters, refuse to show courage. Between these two failures lies the suffering of ordinary people who simply want to live in peace, to trade, to educate their children, and to believe once again that Nigeria belongs equally to all her citizens to invest in, and to harvest from.

It is no surprise then, that many Nigerians and foreign observers have argued that the most democratic solution to the recurring agitation for self-determination is for the federal government to muscle up and call for a referendum. If Nigeria truly believes in its unity and in the authenticity of its democracy, then there should be nothing to fear from allowing the people to express their will. After all, a union sustained by coercion is not unity but imprisonment. The idea of a referendum should not be seen as a threat but as an opportunity to test the nation’s moral maturity. If the majority of citizens wish to remain together, the referendum will confirm it and strengthen the federation. If not, then honest dialogue can lead to a peaceful reconfiguration, as has happened in other parts of the world. The government’s refusal even to entertain the idea of a referendum does not portray its authenticity but its high sense of insecurity. It betrays a fear that the people, if given a voice, might reveal a truth the rulers are unwilling to confront, that the bonds holding the federation together have frayed beyond repair.

Yet, it does not have to end that way. Nigeria can still choose the path of justice, dialogue, and renewal. The immediate step should be to release Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with court orders and allow him proper medical treatment. This would not only save a life but also signal that the government is capable of mercy and adherence to the rule of law. Next, there must be a genuine national conversation, not another choreographed conference of politicians, but an inclusive dialogue involving traditional rulers, civil society, youth representatives, and community leaders from all parts of the country. The goal should be to reimagine Nigeria, to build a federation that is founded on equity, justice, and mutual respect. Such dialogue must also address structural issues like resource control, power devolution, and true federalism, because political agitation thrives where there is perceived injustice.

The South-East governors must rediscover their moral compass. Leadership is not all about titles or motorcades; it is about standing for what is right, even when it is risky. History does not remember those who kept quiet in the face of oppression; it remembers those who spoke, even when their voices trembled. The governors must realize that silence will not save them. When their people lose faith in their leadership, no amount of federal favour will restore legitimacy. They must unite, demand Kanu’s release, and initiate peace-building efforts in their region. It is the only way to regain the trust of their people and to heal a wound that continues to bleed.

What Nigeria faces today is not just a political crisis but a moral one. A nation that treats justice as selective, compassion as optional, and human life as expendable cannot claim to be indivisible and strong. True strength lies in fairness; true unity lies in empathy. The continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, despite judicial orders and worsening health, is a moral stain on the conscience of the Nigerian state. It reveals, in painful detail, the contradictions at the heart of the nation, a place that calls itself a democracy but behaves like an empire afraid of its subjects. The way the government handles this case will say more about Nigeria’s future than any election ever will do.

If the government continues to ignore calls for justice and compassion, if the South-East governors continue to play politics with the pain of their people, then the gulf between the rulers and the ruled will widen irreversibly. The agitation for self-determination will not disappear; it will only evolve into new forms, perhaps more difficult to contain. But if wisdom prevails now, if justice is allowed to speak, if mercy is allowed to act, if courage replaces cowardice, then Nigeria may yet find redemption. The story of Nnamdi Kanu could become a turning point, a moment when the nation finally chose fairness over fear, dialogue over domination, and healing over hatred.

In all, history will judge all those who had the power to act but chose to be silent. It will remember how a government treated one of its own citizens who cried for justice, and how a people responded when confronted with the truth of their nation’s broken promises. Nnamdi Kanu’s ordeal is not just his personal tragedy; it is Nigeria’s test of conscience. Whether the country passes or fails that test will define its moral worth for generations to come.