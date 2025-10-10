Stakeholders call for review of military recruitment age limit 

The ongoing sale of recruitment forms for enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has triggered massive interest among the youth, sparking renewed public debate over the maximum age requirement for military entry.

The age requirement for enlistment is pegged at 25 to 27; those for tradesmen is 27 and that of non-tradesmen (SHS) from 18 to 25.

At a number of offices across the country, including Ho, young men and women have been queuing for hours to purchase enlistment forms, with some expressing frustration about the strict age restrictions that exclude older but still capable applicants.

Some stakeholders are now calling on the government and the Ministry of Defence to reconsider the upper age limit for recruitment into the security services, particularly for individuals who remain physically fit and committed to national service.

Mr. Christian Quashie, a youth advocate based in the Volta Region, said the current age ceiling is unfair to many capable citizens in their early to mid-30s. “There are people in their 30s who are physically fit and strong enough to serve the nation with dedication,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He argued that increasing the age limit to 35 years would reflect modern realities and give more Ghanaians the chance to serve. “Let's nurture their dreams and not kill them. The world has examples where recruits over 30 are serving effectively,” he said.

The youth advocate emphasised that patriotism and competence, not just age, should be the guiding principles in recruitment. “Ghana's human resource potential is huge, and we must not waste it due to rigid age rules,” he added.

However, security experts have cautioned that while reforms may be necessary, they must not compromise standards. Mr. Richard Kumadoe, a Strategic Leadership and Security Consultant, said recruitment into any law enforcement agency must adhere to established protocols.

“Every intake process has specific criteria, and age is just one aspect. Adjustments should not undermine the overall quality of recruitment,” Mr. Kumadoe stated, and added: “Be mindful and beware — shortcuts in the process can have serious implications for national security.”

He warned that lowering or bypassing critical standards could expose the security sector to operational risks. “When criteria are undervalued, circumvented or overridden by unauthorized individuals, our national security architecture may suffer dreadful consequences,” he cautioned.

Adding his perspective, Mr. Richard Kasu, a strategist and freelance development consultant, said any decision to review recruitment policies must be backed by proper research and institutional consultation. “The process must involve experts and align with Ghana's human resource and security priorities,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the surge in demand for military recruitment forms has brought unusual activity to post offices nationwide. In Ho, residents observed long queues and bustling crowds at the Ghana Post office, which had not witnessed such patronage in recent times.

Some citizens praised the development as a sign that the postal service remains relevant in national recruitment processes. “It's been a long time since we saw this kind of traffic at the post office,” one resident said.

However, others criticised delays in service, noting that some staff arrived late and attended to applicants slowly. “The enthusiasm is high, but Ghana Post must improve its efficiency to match the demand,” a prospective applicant complained.

The Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise, which runs annually, remains one of the most competitive and sought-after employment opportunities for young Ghanaians, drawing tens of thousands of applicants each year.

