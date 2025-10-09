Ghanaian Linked to Major Toronto Drug and Gun Bust in Jane Street Crackdown

Toronto, ON – October 8, 2025 – Toronto Police have dismantled a major drug and firearms operation on Jane Street, seizing illegal guns, drugs, cash, and ammunition, and arresting four individuals, including one Ghanaian suspect.

Members of the 31 Division Major Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Wednesday, October 8. The operation uncovered three illegal handguns two of which were loaded with over-capacity magazines and a round in the chamber alongside cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, cannabis, cash, scales, and 99 rounds of ammunition intended for distribution.

Constable Sinderela Chung of Toronto Police Corporate Media Relations confirmed the seizures and released images of the weapons and contraband.

Among those arrested was Kwame Mitchell, 35 of Toronto; Raphel Sinclair, 28, of Toronto, charged with multiple firearms and drug-related offences. Other suspects include Raquel Phillips, 24; and Devon Ramdeen, 47, all of Toronto.

Charges laid against the suspects include unauthorized possession of firearms, possession of prohibited devices or ammunition, possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearms, careless storage of firearms, possession of Schedule 1 substances for trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with undertaking, among others.

All four accused were scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Thursday, October 8, 2025, at 10 a.m., in room 102.

Toronto Police are urging anyone with information about this investigation to contact the 31 Division Major Crime Unit at (416) 808-3100 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Toronto Police to disrupt organized crime networks, prevent the distribution of illegal drugs, and remove dangerous firearms from the streets of the city.

By Stephen Armah Quaye