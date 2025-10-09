MFWA opens WAMECA 2025 in Accra, focusing on journalism’s role in Africa’s digital revolution

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has opened the eighth edition of its flagship event, the West African Media Conference and Awards (WAMECA 2025), in Accra, with a focus on the role of digital transformation in shaping the continent’s development.

The three-day conference, themed “Journalism and Digital Public Infrastructure in Africa,” brings together media practitioners, journalists, technologists, policymakers, and academics from across Africa to deliberate on how journalism can drive inclusion, transparency, and accountability in the digital age.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Thursday, October 9, Executive Director of MFWA, Sulemana Braimah, said Africa’s digital transformation depends largely on how well journalists understand and engage with digital public infrastructure (DPI).

He stressed that journalists must be adequately trained to report effectively on emerging technologies to help build public trust and promote inclusion.

“We are witnessing the power and promise of how digital public infrastructure can expand access to services, enable trade, empower small businesses, and include millions who have long been excluded from formal financial systems,” Mr. Braimah stated.

“Trust for technology is built through transparency, scrutiny, and stories that make the invisible visible. This is where journalism and DPI converge,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, reaffirmed government’s commitment to building a strong and progressive media landscape that aligns with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

He said the Ministry believes the future of journalism must be anchored on digital innovation, data-driven reporting, and development-oriented storytelling to meet the demands of the modern information age.

“The Ministry firmly believes that the future of journalism must be digital, data-driven, and development-focused, and we are working to create an enabling environment for that to happen,” he said.

He further called for coordinated efforts to ensure journalists are protected and empowered to operate safely both online and offline, stressing that media safety remains central to Ghana’s democratic and digital progress.

The conference will conclude on Saturday, October 11, with an awards ceremony to honour outstanding journalists from across the West African sub-region.

Out of numerous entries, twenty-six finalists have been shortlisted, with nine set to receive awards, including the overall winner.